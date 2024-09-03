Published 17:52 IST, September 3rd 2024
US Elections: The Presidential Campaigns Brace For an Intense Sprint to Election Day
The Democratic vice president and the Republican former president will devote almost all of their remaining time and resources to just seven states.
- World News
- 8 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 8 min read
Advertisement
17:52 IST, September 3rd 2024