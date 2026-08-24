US Forces Redirect 70 Vessels, Disable 3, Board 2 During Iran Blockade: CENTCOM

Washington, DC: US forces have redirected 70 commercial vessels, disabled three and boarded two since enforcing a naval blockade against Iran, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said. In a post on X, CENTCOM said, “A U.S. Sailor monitors flight operations aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) as the guided-missile destroyer sails in the Arabian Sea and enforces the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of Aug. 23, U.S. forces have redirected 70 commercial vessels, disabled 3 and boarded 2 to ensure compliance.”

CENTCOM shared another X post showing a US Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk conducting a vertical replenishment for USS Boxer (LHD 4) from USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) while the ships sailed in regional waters in West Asia. In a post on X, CENTCOM said, “A U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk conducts a vertical replenishment for USS Boxer (LHD 4) from USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) while the ships sail in regional waters in the Middle East.”

Meanwhile, Iran's Ports and Maritime Organisation (PGSA) has warned vessels violating its protocols for the Strait of Hormuz that they could face restrictions on future passages, including fines, detention or confiscation. In a post on X on Monday, PGSA said, “Vessels violating Iranian protocols for the Strait of Hormuz shall face restrictions on future passages, including fines, detention, or confiscation.”

The authority also warned that vessels cooperating with ships already listed as non-compliant would themselves be added to the list. "Effective immediately, any vessel cooperating with listed vessels (via STS, transhipment, etc.) will be added to the list," PGSA said. It urged cargo owners shipping to or from the Persian Gulf to review its Non-Compliant Vessels (NCV) list before chartering vessels to avoid potential issues.

Advertisement

PGSA further said that vessels seeking removal from the list must submit a formal application along with justifications. Earlier, Iran on Sunday said that vessels from "authorised" countries transiting the Strait of Hormuz will now be required to pay service fees to Tehran. Detailing the scope of the decision, Iran's National Security Commission Spokesperson Ebrahim Rezaei stated that the fees will cover a wide range of maritime, environmental, and logistical provisions.

According to state broadcaster IRIB, this comes after the approval of the Article 3 "Strategic Action to Ensure the Security and Progress of the Strait of Hormuz" plan. "Article 3 of the 'Strategic Action to Ensure the Security and Progress of the Strait of Hormuz' plan was approved by the National Security Commission, according to which ships from countries authorised to pass through the Strait of Hormuz will pay for the services provided by Iran," he said.

Advertisement

"Fees will be charged for services including navigation, environmental, fueling under certain conditions, insurance, safety and other services we provide," he added. The spokesperson further stated that the payment structures have been designed with flexible financial terms.

"These fees will be charged in Rials or any other currency desired by the Islamic Republic of Iran," IRIB cited him as saying. On the other hand, on August 23, US President Donald Trump reiterated his claim of US control over the critical waterway by sharing an image that depicts the Strait of Hormuz as “NEW US Territory.”