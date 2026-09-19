Washington: More ​US troops have died during ‌the US-Israeli war with Iran than the Pentagon has publicly disclosed, the US local news reported ​on Friday. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ​denied the report.

The Post, citing five unidentified ⁠officials, reported that there had been ​at least 22 military fatalities, four ​more than were listed in the data available on the Pentagon's public database.

The newspaper also reported, ​citing another unidentified official, that not ​all of the undisclosed deaths were directly tied ‌to ⁠the months-long conflict but involved US personnel who were in the Middle East amid ongoing hostilities.

Hegseth, in a ​post on ​X, called ⁠the report "a complete LIE."

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The Post did not immediately respond ​to a request for comment. ​In ⁠its story, the newspaper said the Pentagon had declined to address its questions ⁠about ​the discrepancy in casualty ​accounting.

The Pentagon's public casualty figures are questioned due to discrepancies with internal counts, raising concerns about accuracy. The Defence Department did not comment on this matter.

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Six officials noted that actual US military fatalities might exceed publicly stated numbers. Additionally, three US contractors died in the conflict, distinct from the military fatalities mentioned by the officials.

The conflict with Iran started on February 28, resulting in US military casualties. The Pentagon reports 18 deaths, but sources like the Washington Post suggest at least 22.