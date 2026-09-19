US Hiding True Death Toll in Iran War? Report Says Troop Deaths Exceed Official Count
More US troops have died during the US-Israeli war with Iran than the Pentagon has publicly stated, according to a local news report. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth denied this claim. Some of the undisclosed deaths involved US personnel in the Middle East but not directly linked to the conflict. Hegseth labeled the report as "a complete LIE."
- World News
- 2 min read
Washington: More US troops have died during the US-Israeli war with Iran than the Pentagon has publicly disclosed, the US local news reported on Friday. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth denied the report.
The Post, citing five unidentified officials, reported that there had been at least 22 military fatalities, four more than were listed in the data available on the Pentagon's public database.
The newspaper also reported, citing another unidentified official, that not all of the undisclosed deaths were directly tied to the months-long conflict but involved US personnel who were in the Middle East amid ongoing hostilities.
Hegseth, in a post on X, called the report "a complete LIE."
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The Post did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In its story, the newspaper said the Pentagon had declined to address its questions about the discrepancy in casualty accounting.
The Pentagon's public casualty figures are questioned due to discrepancies with internal counts, raising concerns about accuracy. The Defence Department did not comment on this matter.
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Six officials noted that actual US military fatalities might exceed publicly stated numbers. Additionally, three US contractors died in the conflict, distinct from the military fatalities mentioned by the officials.
The conflict with Iran started on February 28, resulting in US military casualties. The Pentagon reports 18 deaths, but sources like the Washington Post suggest at least 22.
This discrepancy highlights concerns over the transparency of casualty reporting in the ongoing conflict, which began in late February. With officials providing varying figures-between 22 and 23-no official confirmation from the Defense Department means the actual extent of losses remains unclear.