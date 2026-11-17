Washington, DC: Fresh American intelligence indicates that Iran is formulating strategies to target high-ranking Trump administration figures in Washington, DC, using a “dirty bomb” or chemical weapon, CNN has reported, citing multiple US officials. The sources cited in the report noted that the intelligence showed no signs of an imminent attack, with Iranian actors instead mapping out plans to secure alternative options should they choose to move forward. Nonetheless, the plotting is reportedly highly detailed, identifying specific locations and targets, thereby triggering US contingency preparations.

“Whether they actually have the personnel in place to execute is a matter of debate,” one of the sources told CNN. According to information provided to the cable network by a source, US intelligence has intercepted Iranian claims concerning bomb-making materials allegedly concealed inside the United States. CNN reported that while authorities remain divided over the validity of the intelligence, they largely agree that it would be entirely straightforward and plausible for Tehran to have stashed nuclear or chemical substances within the US that could be packaged alongside conventional explosives to form a so-called dirty bomb.

“Any weapon like that is a weapon of terror, not a weapon of precision, just like a suicide bomber blowing themselves up,” one of the sources said. “They can make people really sick and certain areas uninhabitable.” Amid these rising regional tensions, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani on Monday (local time). A statement issued by the US Department of State noted, “The Secretary condemned Iran’s attacks on Bahrain and reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to the security of Bahrain and all our Gulf partners.”

The statement added that “the Secretary and the Foreign Minister also reaffirmed the long-standing US-Bahrain strategic partnership, anchored by Bahrain’s designation as a Major Non-NATO Ally and the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA).”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance on Monday (local time) assured that the ongoing conflict involving Iran would not turn into a prolonged war, stating that the United States does not intend to maintain a long-term military commitment in the region. Vance described Iran's nuclear programme as a threat to the US but ruled out an extended engagement, stating that Washington would not remain involved for 10 or 15 years, or even two years, Fox News reported.

“The Iranian nuclear programme is a threat to the United States of America,” he said, as reported by Fox News, adding, “But we are not gonna allow this to become a 10 or 15-year commitment or frankly, even a two-year commitment.” He further expressed confidence that President Donald Trump would bring the conflict to an end with favourable results, reiterating the administration's commitment to avoiding a prolonged war.

Advertisement