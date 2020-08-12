10 inspirational quotes from Joe Biden's Vice-Presidential pick Kamala Harris

US Senator Kamala Harris has been picked by US Presidential candidate Joe Biden to be his Vice-Presidential running mate against the current US President Donald Trump. Kamala Harris is a woman of colour and the first Asian-American of Indian descent to run for Vice President of America. She is opinionated and has always inspired people with her words.

Inspirational Quotes by Kamala Harris

“There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools and she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me.” - Democratic Presidential debate

"I was raised to be an independent woman, not the victim of anything."

"My mother had a saying: 'Kamala, you may be the first to do many things, but make sure you're not the last."

"Let's be clear. This is a nation founded by immigrants. Unless, you know, your history is of-your ancestors being kidnapped and brought over on a slave ship, unless you are Native American, your people are immigrants."

"Getting smart on crime does not mean reducing sentences or punishments for crimes. Being smart on crime means using the time and resources we now spend on offenders more productively to reduce their odds of re-offending."

"A patriot is not someone who condones the conduct of our country whatever it does. It is someone who fights every day for the ideals of the country, whatever it takes.”

"Generally speaking, the public appetite for criminal justice policy is just tough talk."

"We don't want to promote any system that treats the fact that an individual is LGBT as a personality disorder. And anything that perpetuates that perception is harmful - not only to that member of the community but the entire community."

"Running for office is similar to being a trial lawyer in a v10 inspirational quotes from Joe Biden's Vice-Presidential pick Kamala Harrisery long trial. It requires adrenaline and stamina; it requires being in shape mentally and emotionally. It's a marathon."

"I'm a career prosecutor. I have been trained, and my experience over the decades is to make decisions after a review of the evidence and the facts. And not to jump up with grand gestures before I've done that. Some might interpret that as being cautious. I would tell you that's just responsible."

