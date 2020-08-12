10 Things About Kamala Harris: From Middle Name 'Devi' To Her Career As A Prosecutor

On August 12, 2020, democratic candidate for President of the United States Joe Biden officially chose California Senator Kamala Harris as his vice-presidential running mate. Kamala Harris is the first woman of colour and Asian-American to be picked for a vice-presidential run. While her political career is known to many who have followed US politics, there's a lot that people don't know.

I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020

Everything you need to know about Kamla Harris

Kamala Harris is an Indian-American from her mom's side. Late Shyamala Gopalan, was who emigrated to America from India, was born in Madras (now Chennai). She was a breast cancer researcher. Kamala's father Donald Harris was a British Jamaica-born professor of economics at Stanford University.

Her mother met her father at UC Berkeley. They both actively took part in the Civil Rights Movement. Her parents got divorced when she was just 7 years old.

Her full name is Kamala Devi Harris. She has a sister, Maya Lakshmi Harris, who is an American lawyer, public policy advocate and a television commentator.

That day when a little girl from Oaktown became the first black woman to be a major-party vice-presidential nominee...😭



So incredibly proud of you, sis!

❤️🤍💙 pic.twitter.com/sm4ctGCNPU — Maya Harris (@mayaharris_) August 11, 2020

Kamala Harris embraces her cultural background and heritage. As a child, she went to a black Baptist church as well as a Hindu temple.

Kamala earned a double-major in political science and Economics from Howard University, Washington D.C., before she went on to earn a Doctorate in Jurisprudence from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law, San Francisco.

Kamala Harris has written 2 non-fiction books named 'The Truths We Hold: An American Journey', 'Smart on Crime: A Career Prosecutor's Plan to Make Us Safer' and a children's book 'Superheroes Are Everywhere'.

She interned as a mailroom clerk for California Senator Alan Cranston when she was studying at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Read: Barack Obama Issues High Praise For Joe Biden's VP Pick Kamala Harris; Says 'nailed It'

Read: Trump Surprised By Democrats' VP Pick: 'Kamala Harris Nasty, Disrespectful To Joe Biden'

Kamala Harris joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority during her time at Howard University. She also led the debate team, demonstrated against apartheid and was the chairman of the economics society.

She started her career as a deputy district attorney in Alameda County, California and went on to become the District Attorney of San Francisco. She held office from 2004 to 2011. Kamala Harris has been a U.S. Senator from California since 2017 and will now run alongside Joe Biden in the 2020 U.S. elections.

Read: US Senator Kamala Harris Opposes Use Of Tear Gas On Protesters Amid COVID-19

Read: George Floyd Death: Kamala Harris Slams Rand Paul For Rejecting Anti-lynching Bill