A 19th-century Sand Key Lighthouse In Florida Up For Sale By US Government

Lighthouses around the world are available to rent on a nightly basis but according to recent reports, one 19th-century structure is currently being auctioned off by the US government. The Sand Key Lighthouse offers a stunning view of Key West, Florida and doesn't look like most of the American lighthouses. According to international reports, the lighthouse body consists of a lattice, iron legs propped up on piles screwed into the reef beneath it. The tower is 132-foot high and stands five feet of water. It is located several miles from the seashore.

However, the lighthouse is no longer functional but it might make a spectacular secluded getaway for a lighthouse enthusiast. The government reportedly opened up for auction in March 2019 with a starting bid of $15,000 and the bid currently stands at $24,000. The officials, however, haven't specified the closing date. The authorities have also said that the lighthouse is not ready to start living as the keeper's quarters were destroyed in a fire in 1989, and the spiral staircase is also reportedly missing. The US government is selling the lighthouse as it is, they further added, that whoever bids on it should also take the additional refurbishment costs into consideration.

Lighthouses in worst shape

The Keys reef lights reportedly comprise the largest collection of screw-pile lighthouses in the world. The government has also decided to transfer ownership at no cost for four other reef lights including, Carysfort Reef, Alligator Reef, Sombrero Key, and American Shoal. According to international media reports, the feds tried to give Sand Key away in the same manner back in 2018, however, all were turned down. It is also believed that the Alligator Reef is the best in shape and the Sand Key is reportedly in the worst shape of the five reef lights. The authorities also said that the word lighthouse itself is a bit of a 'misnomer' at this point since there is no actual house there.

