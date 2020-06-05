White House Fortified With Fencing In Anticipation Of George Floyd Protests Over Weekend

The Trump administration has decided to fortify the White House with an additional security fencing. This comes after the recent incident when protestors came close to the White House and forces used tear gas to disperse them as US President Donald Trump walked to Saint John's Church.

Trump using the military on protestors has not gone down well the several sections of American society. Last week on Friday, the protests became more violent near the White House with damaging certain parts of St John's Church, while the US President was rushed to a bunker as a security measure. The White House lights were also turned off for a while in view of the protests.

On Thursday, additional fencing was erected in the anticipation of the protests to continue over the weekend. International media reported that the construction work on the fencing started well before dawn on Thursday.

As reported by International media, a statement from a US Secret Service Spokesperson elaborated that several locations surrounding the White House will be closed till June 10 in an effort to maintain security measures surrounding the complex.

"These closures are in an effort to maintain the necessary security measures surrounding the White House complex, while also allowing for peaceful demonstration," a US Secret Service spokesperson said in a statement.

"The areas, including the entire Ellipse and its side panels, roadways and sidewalks, E Street and its sidewalks between 15th and 17ths Streets, First Division Monument and State Place, Sherman Park and Hamilton Place, Pennsylvania Avenue between 15th and 17th streets, and all of Lafayette Park, will remain closed until June 10," the statement added.

George Floyd death

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis earlier last week. As per reports, Floyd was arrested by the local police for unspecified charges on May 26. A tussle is said to have broken out between George Floyd and the police officials, which resulted in Floyd’s death after being subdued for several minutes by an officer. In a video that went viral on the internet, the officer was seen pressing his knee against Floyd's neck who was seen gasping for air before turning motionless.

George Floyd's death has triggered mass unrest in various parts of the US. As per reports, police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng - were later fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.