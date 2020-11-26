26/11 Anniversary: Indian-Americans Protest In Front Of Capitol Hill Demanding Justice

The Indian-Americans along with other communities staged a demonstration in front of the Capitol Hill on November 25 on the eve of Mumbai terror attack’s 12-year-anniversary. On November 26, 2008, a group of Pakistani terrorists entered via sea route held to ransom the city of Mumbai and took lives of at least 160 people including foreigners. To pay respect to the victims, a truck was included in the protest with the billboard asking for justice, outside Pakistan and Turkey's embassies in the United States.

Washington DC, US: Indian-Americans & other community organisations held protest in front of Capitol Hill on 25th Nov. A truck with a billboard, reading "We demand justice” seen outside Pakistan and Turkish embassies in Washington, DC on the eve of #MumbaiTerrorAttack anniversary pic.twitter.com/jR8JRDtCjd — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

Twelve years ago, at least 10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a banned Islamic terrorist organisation laid siege to the city of Mumbai for 72 hours. The main target of the attackers included Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident, Nariman House and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus while having blueprints of all four sites.

In its nature, the attack is termed as one of a kind because it was for the first time when terrorists from across the border, entered India and held the financial capital hostage for three days. The local police, at the time, was not equipped to handle an attack of that magnitude and had to wait for National Security Guards (NSG) to arrive. The 26/11 Mumbai terror attack was followed by NSG conducting Operation Black tornado on November 29 to take out the remaining attackers at the Taj Hotel and ended the attacks.

Ajmal Kasab, one of the 10 attackers, had survived the attack and was taken into custody by the Mumbai police. Kasab was eventually hanged till death in November 2012 after his mercy plea to the President of India at the time, was rejected. The attack led to the resignations of Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil, Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, and deputy CM R.R. Patil.

Israelis condemn ‘Pakistan-sponsored terrorism’

To pay respect to the victims of the dastardly 26/11 terror attacks, Israelis are holding ceremonies and demanding that the perpetrators of the massacre be brought to justice. They are also condemning "Pakistan-sponsored terrorism."

Israelis and Indian students and caregivers paid respects to the victims in Jerusalem, Rehovot and Tel Aviv on Wednesday and ceremonies are planned in Beersheva and Eilat on Thursday, according to a PTI report. A virtual ceremony on Zoom is also planned for Thursday at 8 PM Israel time (11:30 PM IST). Hundreds have registered to take part in the event.

