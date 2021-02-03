3D Printed House Constructed By SQ4D Available For Sale In The US

A company named SQ4D built a house using massive 3D printers. According to the reports by the company’s official website, the house has been listed for sale. “This residential property, printed on site using SQ4D’s revolutionary Autonomous Robotic Construction System (ARCS), is the first 3D printed home slated to receive a certificate of occupancy and is listed on Zillow.com for sale as new construction for $299,999”, read the official website.

Read: Damacai Result: Damacai 4D Results Live Today For Jan 31, 2021

All that you need to know

As per the website, the home has approximately 1,500 square feet of living space, with a 750 square foot 2 ½ car garage on a ¼ acre. It includes 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and features an open floor plan. The home has been built with concrete and therefore, it delivers strength and durability that conventional wood-frame construction cannot match.

Read: Sherlock Gnomes Cast: This 2018 3D Animated Film Takes The Cake For A Starry Cast

(Image Credits: Zillow.com)

(Image Credits: Zillow.com)

(Image Credits: Zillow.com)

Stephen King, a licensed associate broker at realty connect USA said, “This technology will change America, the environment, and history. Just like Ford brought vehicles to the masses, SQ4D makes new construction achievable for everyone”. The house includes a 50-year limited warranty. The company that constructed the house, SQ4D is a pioneer in the Construction Technology industry as it developed its patent-pending ARCS technology to robotically build the footings, foundations, interior and exterior walls on site of their homes. Its proprietary hardware and software enables the construction site to be safe. This further helps in creating eco-friendly concrete homes compared to traditional wood-frame construction at a fraction of the cost.

Read: Damacai Result: Damacai 4D Results Live Today For Jan 13, 2020

Also Read: 'Never Give Up': Remo D'Souza Announces His Return Post Health Scare, Shares Video

(Image Credits: RepresentativeImage)