'Never Give Up': Remo D'Souza Announces His Return Post Health Scare, Shares Video

Ace choreographer and director Remo D’Souza who has suffered a heart attack last month is back to action and is ready to get into work mode. Remo took to Instagram and shared a slow-motion video where he can be seen all dressed up casually and walks towards the camera in style. While captioning the post, he announced his return.

Remo-D'Souza announces his return

He wrote, “Coming back :))) #nevergiveup #attitude.” A soon as he shared the video, Remo’s fans were quick enough to hail his fighting spirit while welcoming him back. One of the users wrote, “.king is finally back.” Another user wrote, “Really love u sir, and very for your health.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “More power to you” while another echoed a similar message and wrote, “We'll come back, sir Ji.” Ever since Remo has been discharged from the hospital, he has been sharing updates about his health on social media while trying to get back to normalcy.

Earlier, Remo shared a dance video where he can be seen 'dancing his way to recovery' with his doctors. After his film Street Dancer 3D completed a year, the Race 3 director danced on Muqabla (from his film, Street Dancer 3D), with three doctors. "Dance is the joy of movement and the heart of life. :) Thank you to my amazing team of doctors:) you guys are great :) @lizelleremodsouza @kokilabenhospital #cardiacrehab Dancing my way to full recovery:)))))," (sic) he captioned the video.

Remo who is following a strict healthy diet was seen hitting the gym and getting back to his shape. He captioned the post and wrote, “The comeback is always STRONGER than the setback” just started today:) slowly but surely:)).” After being discharged from the hospital, Remo took to Instagram and shared a video n Instagram where he thanked his fans and followers for their immense love, support, and prayers for a speedy recovery. In the video, he was seen holding a bunch of balloons and smiling, as he gave a thumbs-up to the camera.

