Sherlock Gnomes Cast: This 2018 3D Animated Film Takes The Cake For A Starry Cast

Sherlock Gnomes is a spin-off and a literary adaption of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous British detective Sherlock Holmes. This 2018 animated film boasts a star-studded cast that gave voice-overs to these gnomes and helped this film become a box-office success worldwide. In the film, Sherlock Gnomes and his assistant Dr. Watson are busy solving a new mystery. Find out more details about the Sherlock Gnomes cast here.

Sherlock Gnomes cast

1. Johnny Depp as Sherlock Gnomes

Johnny Depp played the role of Sherlock in this film. Depp is not a new name in the industry and has been nominated for ten Golden Globes. He worked in notable films like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Corpse Bride, Alice in Wonderland, and many others. Johnny Depp has also been part of two franchises, namely – Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

2. Emily Blunt as Juliet

Emily Blunt is another celebrated actor who is part of the Sherlock Gnomes cast. She plays the role of Gnome’s wife Juliet in the film. The British actor shot to fame in the film Gideon’s Daughter and soon starred inThe Devil Wears Prada alongside Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway. Blunt went on to garner critical acclaim for her role in films like The Girl on the Trian, A Quiet Place, and Sicario.

3. Chiwtel Ejiofor as Dr. Watson

Chiwtel Ejiofor is one of the most famous Nigerian actors in the film industry. He became a household name due to his role as Solomon Northup in the film, 12 Years a Slave. The film helped him bag his Academy Award nomination and a BAFTA award for the same. Apart from this award-winning film, Chiwtel has starred in many other films like Doctor Strange, The Lion King, and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

4. James McAvoy as Gnome

James McAvoy is a Scottish actor who rose to fame after starring in The Last King of Scotland. Before this Kevin Macdonald film, McAvoy also starred as Mr. Tumnus in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe. Apart from starring in these award-winning films, James McAvoy has also starred as Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men movies.

5. Michael Caine as Lord Redbrick

Michael Caine is no less a British icon. The Dark Night actor has worked in more than 100 films in his career and continues to enthrall the audience with his performance. Apart from The Dark Night trilogy, Caine has also starred in films like The Prestige, Inception, Interstellar, Tenet, Now You See Me, and Kingsman: The Secret Service.

