83-year-old Pensioner Dies In Prison After Being Jailed For Playing FM At High Volume

An 83-year-old man, who was jailed earlier this year for playing loud music at home, has died in prison due to an unknown reason. Ian Trainer, from Aintree, Merseyside was initially jailed in February for 24 weeks after his neighbour complained that he had been playing classical music at an unbearable level every day. According to Liverpool Echo, Trainer was let off in June but was jailed again after he reportedly breached the order of his release.

Read: Elderly Man, Rescued After Building Collapsed In Kanpur, Succumbs To Injuries

Trainer was partially deaf

Trainer was jailed after his neighbour Thomas Michael Thompson complained that he had been playing Classic FM above normal hearing volume for years. When police responded to Thompson's complaint and visited Trainer, he reportedly told officers that he likes playing music at a level he enjoys. When Trainer was produced in front of a judge in Liverpool Magistrates Court, he claimed he had a bad cold and was deaf in one ear, adding that earphones irritate him.

Read: Elderly Man Shows Off Dancing Skills As He Performs With A Busker On Streets: Watch

Trainer was jailed for 24 weeks by the judge, who reportedly told him that he deliberately played music at a high level despite knowing that it disturbs others in the vicinity. When Tainer was released in June, he was ordered to not play music above 65 decibels between 9 am and 10 pm. However, Trainer breached the order by playing music at full volume, which got him another jail term. Trainer, who was lodged in HMP Liverpool prison, died in hospital on November 23.

Read: Elderly Man Shows Off His Suit With Sleek Spin; Netizens Say 'Michael Jackson Dancing'

The news of Trainer's death has garnered a lot of criticism from people in the city, who are angry because rather than providing the 83-year-old pensioner with medical assistance, he was jailed inhumanely. However, some agreed with the court's decision as they feel authorities were left with no other option after repeated violations of order by Trainer.

Read: Sub-Inspector 'slaps' Elderly Man, Transferred As Video Goes Viral

