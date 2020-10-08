Elderly Man Shows Off His Suit With Sleek Spin; Netizens Say 'Michael Jackson Dancing'

An elderly man, who is the owner of a menswear shop in the US, has become an internet sensation after a video of him showing off his suit was posted on Twitter. Shared by user Christian D Harris, the clip shows the old man donning a pink suit and entering the room. Seconds into the clip, he then can be seen suddenly stopping and nailing a ‘magnificent spin’ in a bid to show off his suit.

In the 22-second long clip, the owner of ‘Harrell’s Menswear and Tuxedo Central’ can be seen spinning standing one lace at a snail speed. His ‘microwave spin’ is so smooth that it looks similar to the circular disc which moves inside the electronic appliance when a food item is inside it. His spin is actually a dance move that has now become extremely popular with many. Take a look at the short-clip;

Me modeling for my wife before we leave to go on our date: pic.twitter.com/bPNOUk5Po0 — Christian D. Harris (@chrxstianh__) October 6, 2020

READ: Mike Pence's Housefly Moment Has Netizens Demanding A Jeff Goldblum SNL Skit, Here's Why

Netizens say ‘that's sleek’

The video, which was shared on October 6, instantly became a hit on social media. Since posted, the clip has been viewed over one million times. It has garnered more than 81,000 likes and thousands of comments.

While one internet user wrote, “sickest microwave spin I have ever seen,” another added, “This spin is magnificent”. One user even compared the elderly to Michael Jackson, while another said, “This should be done on an actual runway walk, that's sleek”. “Hahaha smooth! He needs to be a coach that T formation and that slow turn is spot on! Ha,” added another.

Yaaaasssss👏🏽🔥👏🏽🔥👏🏽 ❤this! This right HERE, Modeling 101 baby👍🏽 technique 😎

GOLDEN MEMORIES of my early modeling days & if you could not do this on the runway, along with the 'mannequin' move 😋Hmmmph you wouldn't be on the runway😉!!!

Bring it 😍😍😍

Thank you for sharing😘 — Toni Simpson (@AmericanLotus29) October 7, 2020

They too quiet in there ! I’d be hyping him up 👏🏾🤣👏🏾 — Ms. Gold (@LvGld) October 7, 2020

READ: Australian Surfer's Close Encounter With Shark Captured By Drone Stuns Internet | WATCH

When I say “let me see what you wearing” This is what I expect 💀 — Experiment 626 🧬 (@ITS_KFG) October 7, 2020

Pops is smooth. Man, the old school just do it right lol. — chris 🎨 (@chrisxtillman) October 7, 2020

Lmfaooo🤣🤣 it’s the suit for me😭 — Eb$✨ (@Daleyaddiction_) October 7, 2020

READ: Raveena Tandon Overjoyed As People Visit Baba Ka Dhaba In Huge Numbers; Netizens React

That slo-mo spin was everything 😍 — B U B E (@eziokwuebube) October 7, 2020

Bruh said pic.twitter.com/7229LYV1qP — 🔥🔥On Fire You Know We On Fire🔥🔥 (@YungOnFire) October 7, 2020

READ: Rescued Husky's Transformation After Being Tied Up For 2 Years Leaves Netizens In Awe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.