Elderly Man Shows Off Dancing Skills As He Performs With A Busker On Streets: Watch

A heartwarming video which has surfaced on the internet shows an elderly man dancing on the streets with a busker and it has left the netizens in complete awe. Uploaded on Twitter by @akkitwts, the video shows the old man showing off his dance moves on the tunes of a woman who is singing on the street. As per the caption, the video is being called as the ‘Best 1 minute of your day’.

The 1 minute long video clip begins with a woman singing a song on the street as the old man starts dancing swiftly. As the video progresses, the man can be seen displaying his awesome dance moves as he twists and twirls on the tune. Towards the end of the video, the woman also joins the man and they give a duet performance. Both the dancers have caught the eye of many onlookers. One lady in the background can also be seen filming the two of them in her mobile phone.

Read: Hansal Mehta Reveals His First Job As Salesperson, Netizens Join 'first Salary' Trend

Best 1 minute of your day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/K0nqAflSta — The Feel Good Page ❤️ (@akkitwts) November 17, 2020

Netizens react

Uploaded on November 17, the video has managed to gather 55.3K likes. Being able to recognise the man, one Twitter user wrote, "This is Madrid downtown. The dancing man is always cheering up people in the Gran Via Street, dancing and singing with those performing in the street. He is an incredible man. Thanks @akkitwts for sharing". Another person wrote, "How awesome it would be if this happened more often, spontaneously getting out of character and letting our souls play!". Tweeples are also Retweeting the video with their own captions. One person captioned the video saying, "Imagine a world where we all felt and acted like this towards each other. A little slice of heaven!".

Read: Scam 1992 Actor Kavin Dave Opens Up About Working With Hansal Mehta

This is enjoying LIFE 🙏🏻 https://t.co/iULXixlYAu — LILLIAN (@Lillian05105825) November 17, 2020

He just needed that someone special to complete his dance..

Beautiful 👏👏👏🎶🎤🎵💃💃 — Babes (@Poncho59mum) November 17, 2020

Read: 7-year-old Boy Challenges Disability Stereotypes By Deciding To 'keep Going'; Watch Videos

Also Read: Netflix Shares Relatable 'Friends' Meme About Post-Diwali Deadline, Netizens Can Relate

(Image Credits: Twitter/@akkitwts)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.