A 90-year-old Man Spends $10,000 On Newspaper Ads To Complain About Slow Internet Speed

In a bizarre incident, a man spent $10,000 in an advertisement to complain about his slow internet speed. 90-year-old Aaron Epstein, who lives in California, United States, took out an advertisement in the New York edition of the Wall Street Journal and spent a whopping $10,099 for the same to make sure his internet provider notices. Epstein, who has been using the AT&T network for more than 80 years now, decided to put out the advertisement after a series of unheard complaints he made via their customer care service.

I mean how upset one must be, over slow home internet speeds, to pay for a personal quarter-page national ad in print @WSJ pic.twitter.com/Zk9umKD0t1 — Raju Narisetti (@raju) February 3, 2021

Read: German Chancellor Angela Merkel Forgets To Wear Face Mask, Video Surfaces Online

'Major disappointment'

"Dear Mr. Stankey: AT&T prides itself as a leader in electronic communications. Unfortunately, for the people who live in N. Hollywood, CA 91607, AT&T is now a major disappointment. We need to keep up with the current technology and have looked to AT&T to supply us with fast internet. Yet, although AT&T is advertising speeds up to 100 MBS for other neighborhoods, the fastest now available for us from ATT is 3 MBS. Your competitors now have speeds of over 200 MBS," Epstein wrote in his advertisement.

Epstein chose the New York edition of the Wall Street Journal in order to reach the investors of the company. Epstein, while talking to the media, said he succeeded in what he wanted to achieve through the advertisement because he received a phone call from John Stankey, CEO of AT&T, who assured him to take care of the internet speed in his area. Media reports suggest that AT&T upgraded the internet connectivity to fiber in Epstein's area after the advertisement. Epstein, who likes streaming movies and shows online, confirmed on Friday that the internet provider upgraded the connectivity in his area. Epstein said although it may already have been part of AT&T's plan to upgrade his neighbourhood to fiber, it would have taken many more days if not months without his advertisement.

Read: Texas Snow Storm: Residents Shares Worrying Images Of 'crazy Weather'

Read: Breathtaking Video Of Murmuration Of Starlings Over Water Goes Viral, Netizens All Hearts