Texas Snow Storm: Residents Shares Worrying Images Of 'crazy Weather'

A winter storm dropping snow and ice, which has also sent temperatures plunging has hit Texas. The deadly storm has crashed power supplies.

Texas

A winter storm dropping snow and ice, which has also sent temperatures plunging has hit Texas. The deadly storm has crashed power supplies and people are battling the low temperatures with no heat and electricity. Officials in Houston had warned people to prepare for outages and hazardous roads. Earlier, this week, nearly 120 crashes, including a 10-car pileup on I-45, were reported. 

Netizens share images 

Netizens took over to social media to share a glimpse of the extreme conditions that they are going through. While few are sharing images of a frozen fan on the ceiling, others are sharing images of frozen liquid objects in the house. Here are a few of the pictures.

Current situation in Texas 

Bob Oravec, lead forecaster with the National Weather Service said, "There’s really no letup to some of the misery people are feeling across that area". More than 30 people have lost their lives due to the extreme weather conditions. According to the reports by AP, in Houston, one family succumbed to carbon monoxide from car exhaust in their garage. Another family died while using a fireplace to keep warm.

On Sunday night, US President Joe Biden declared an emergency in Texas and ordered federal assistance to aid state and local response efforts. The declaration allows the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to to provide assistance, equipment and resources to the affected. As per the reports by AP, officials have been discouraging travel in the wintry conditions. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a portion of the Turner Turnpike was shut down due to a multi-vehicle accident. 

