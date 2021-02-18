Texas Snow Storm: Residents Shares Worrying Images Of 'crazy Weather'

A winter storm dropping snow and ice, which has also sent temperatures plunging has hit Texas. The deadly storm has crashed power supplies and people are battling the low temperatures with no heat and electricity. Officials in Houston had warned people to prepare for outages and hazardous roads. Earlier, this week, nearly 120 crashes, including a 10-car pileup on I-45, were reported.

Netizens share images

Netizens took over to social media to share a glimpse of the extreme conditions that they are going through. While few are sharing images of a frozen fan on the ceiling, others are sharing images of frozen liquid objects in the house. Here are a few of the pictures.

Read: Power Cut Across Texas As Snow, Ice Blanket Southern Plains

a snow storm in fort worth, texas pic.twitter.com/LOBxJCaZqL — youth crew cowboy (@zanexdaniel) February 16, 2021

Result of power outage In Texas due to snow storm.



Temperature has dropped below freezing point.



Praying for Nigerians over there! pic.twitter.com/MMRMjTj9rH — Stanley Ezinna, MBA. (@Stazingar) February 17, 2021

Texas Longhorn near Enchanted Rock State Park, February 2021 Winter storm.— in Fredericksburg, Texas.

Thought I'd share (photo cred: Dion Laurent)#TexasFreeze #texaswinterstorm pic.twitter.com/X6S8dgpBqS — Lucious Smoothy |Texas Explorer| San Antonio Guide (@LuciousSmoothy) February 14, 2021

Everyones talking about “this crazy Texas weather” but us panhandle folk know a thing or two about the cold



Throwback to the 2017 ice storm that took down trees, took down power lines for WEEKS, and roads you could ice skate on. people from the panhandle do have snow clothes 😂 pic.twitter.com/zGWl0EewbY — D (@maris_h_14) February 16, 2021

The olive oil froze inside my house @ERCOT_ISO. The “temporary controlled rolling” blackout has been 38 hours so far. pic.twitter.com/TNJL4JHhZw — Sean Hightower (@goodlawyernac) February 16, 2021

My dish soap in the back is frozen solid too... 🙃 do u see how my faucet is literally coming out of place? pic.twitter.com/7jr199TInm — 🪐 val (@valsatuo) February 17, 2021

Current situation in Texas

Bob Oravec, lead forecaster with the National Weather Service said, "There’s really no letup to some of the misery people are feeling across that area". More than 30 people have lost their lives due to the extreme weather conditions. According to the reports by AP, in Houston, one family succumbed to carbon monoxide from car exhaust in their garage. Another family died while using a fireplace to keep warm.

Read: Power Outages In Texas As Snow Storm Slams US

On Sunday night, US President Joe Biden declared an emergency in Texas and ordered federal assistance to aid state and local response efforts. The declaration allows the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to to provide assistance, equipment and resources to the affected. As per the reports by AP, officials have been discouraging travel in the wintry conditions. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a portion of the Turner Turnpike was shut down due to a multi-vehicle accident.

Read: Thousands Still Without Power, Water In Texas

Also Read: Winter Storm Buries Chicago In 16 Inches Of Snow

(Image Credits: AP)