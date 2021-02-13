Breathtaking Video Of Murmuration Of Starlings Over Water Goes Viral, Netizens All Hearts

A ‘breathtaking’ video which has surfaced on the internet shows murmuration of starlings over water. The video features over hundreds of starlings flying and following each other while making different shapes in the sky. The caption of the video, which says, “Murmurations tonight. Breathtaking”, is perfectly apt for the video.

'Breathtaking'

The video clip, which is 39 seconds long, opens with the birds practising their moves. In the video, the birds can be seen twisting, and swirling into different patterns, creating spheres and many other shapes in the sky. The video has been shot in an extremely quiet and calm place as there is no noise. The sound of starlings whooshing through the air can be heard. Also, the sound of the waves is evident in the background.

Netizens react

The video has managed to garner over 4 million views. Stunned by the video, netizens took over the comment section. One Twitter user wrote, "thank you the video is beautiful. It also made me realise I can't remember the last time I saw a child. I live in an isolated place and only go out for essentials but even then I don't see children anymore, miss thier laughing, giggling, energy, the possibility of mischief". Tweeples can be seen Retweeting the video. In the caption, one person wrote, "You can see something like this every dusk at the central transit station in Rome. When you recover enough to look around, your mind is blown all over again by all the citizens who totally go about their business and never even slow down to look up".

Omg this is stunning. So mesmerising https://t.co/qDaMKcbziZ — grainne pinaqui (@docmum) February 11, 2021

Just beautiful, and amazing, and almost magical! https://t.co/asRNHUIbCI — Sharon Roberts 💙 (@Roberts30Sharon) February 11, 2021

