Less Than A Quarter Of US Voters Can Identify Iran On A World Map, Says Poll

A recent poll conducted by Morning Consult/Politico shows less than a quarter of American voters know where actually Iran is on the world map.

The United States may potentially go to war with Iran and people would assume that at least the American voters by now would know where Iran is on the world map as the entirety of their media is talking about the current escalation with the Islamic country. The poll doesn't seem to be in any way linked to the political affiliations of the American voters.

The unusual poll

Almost 2,000 American voters took the poll and the majority of them couldn't pinpoint Iran on an unlabelled map of the world. People even went as far away as the United Kingdom and Russia to point out Iran. Some placing Iran in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Romania, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Yemen, Oman, Turkey, Syria, Italy, Germany, France, and Spain. Most of the people who took the poll placed Iran in Iraq, which is a proxy battleground for Saudis and Iranians.

Tensions between the United States and Iran are at an all-time high since Washington killed top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike on January 3. Washington accused Qassem Soleimani of planning and executing some of the deadliest attacks on US assets in the Middle East. The United States also accused Soleimani orchestrating attacks on the US embassy in Iraq on December 31.

After Soleimani's killing, Tehran fired a dozen missiles on Iraqi military bases hosting US-led coalition forces. After the missile attacks, Iraq issued a statement where it said that the country was subjected to bombardment by 22 missiles, of which 17 fell on Ain al-Asad airbase, hosting US troops, while five on the city of Erbil that all fell on coalition headquarters. The attacks took place between 1:45 am and 2:45 am on January 8, 2020.

After the missile attacks by Iran, United States President Donald Trump held a press briefing at the White House where he issued fresh sanctions on Tehran and notified that no Americans were harmed in the missile attacks by the Iranian regime. Trump further added that the US military is prepared for anything and everything.

