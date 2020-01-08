'We Should Work Together On Shared Priorities': Donald Trump To Iran

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday addressed the media on escalating tension with Iran, following the Iranian missile attacks on US-led coalition forces in Iraq. Trump issued fresh sanctions on the Islamic nation and notified that no Americans were harmed in the missile attacks by the Iranian regime.

Trump further added that the US military is prepared for anything and that Iran appears to be standing down, which he said is a good thing for all concerned parties.

Trump on Iran escalation

Donald Trump in his speech said, "Three months ago after destroying 100% of ISIS and its territorial, we killed the savaged leader of ISIS, Al Baghdadi, who is responsible for so much death, including the mass beheadings of Christians, Muslims and all who stood in his way. He was a monster. Al Baghdadi was trying again to rebuild the ISIS caliphate and failed. Tens of thousands of ISIS fighters have been killed or captured during my administration. ISIS is a natural enemy of Iran. The destruction of ISIS is good for Iran and we should work together on this and other shared priorities."

Trump also addressed the people and leaders of Iran during his speech. He said, "We want you to have a future and a great future, one that you deserve. Want prosperity at home and harmony with the nations of the world. The United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it."

The missile attacks on the US-led forces came after Washington killed top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani on January 3. Washington alleges that Qassem Soleimani had single-handedly planned some of the deadliest attacks on US assets in the Middle East.

The United States has also blamed Soleimani for the recent attacks on the US embassy in Iraq, following which the Trump administration had to deploy more troops in Kuwait. The missile attacks by Tehran have further escalated tensions between the United States and Iran.

After the missile attacks, Iraq issued a statement where it said that the country was subjected to bombardment by 22 missiles; 17 fell on Ain al-Asad airbase, hosting US troops, while five on the city of Erbil over coalition headquarters. The attacks took place between 1:45 am and 2:45 am on January 8, 2020. The statement further read that no casualties among Iraqi forces were recorded.

