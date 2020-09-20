Trump Wants To Fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's US SC Seat Quick; Elections On Everyone's Minds

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he will choose a candidate to fill the Supreme Court seat of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg next week and his candidate will be a woman.

Offering prayers to the 87-year-old justice whom he had nonetheless clashed with numerous times in the past, Trump told rallygoers in Fayetteville, North Carolina, that Ginsburg's “landmark rulings, fierce devotion to justice and her courageous battle against cancer inspire all Americans”. The President told reporters earlier in the day that there about 45 people on his list, but he needs to shortlist potential nominees to fill Justice Ginsburg’s seat, clearly intent on filling the vacant seat as soon as possible.

READ | Ruth Bader Ginsburg Demise: Trump Mourns Death Of SC Judge Calls, Her 'Titan Of The Law'

As per reports, Trump has said he would "love to pick" federal appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who is believed to be a favourite among religious conservatives, but doubts he will be supported by US Senate on the decision. Barrett is among the 20 potential conservative nominees in Trump's list which he released earlier this month in an attempt to galvanize his base.

The President has reportedly raised the names of Barrett and Barbara Lagoa as potential nominees while speaking to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell however, he did not weigh in his personal preferences. Lagoa is supported by many evangelicals while Trump’s lawyer Pat Cipillone has shown support for Barrett.

Senate leader McConnell vowed on Friday that whomever Trump nominates to replace the late Justice Ginsburg will get a vote on the Senate floor.

READ | Hollywood Celebs Mourn Death Of US SC Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Call Her ‘one Of One’

Future of the SC to be decided before Presidential polls?

Reports claim that the White House wants to announce Donald Trump's nominee to fill Ginsburg's vacant seat before the first presidential debate, which is less than two weeks away. Trump's first face-off with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is slated for September 29. Naming an announcement also depends on when Ginsburg is buried. Allies do not wish the replacement to be named before she has a proper burial.

Ginsburg's sudden death on Friday and McConnel’s subsequent statement opens up a political fight over the future of the court less than two months before Election Day on November 3. On Saturday morning, Trump said that Republicans are obligated to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court "without delay," as Democrats argue the Senate should refrain from naming a replacement until the next president is sworn in.

READ | Hundreds Gather At Supreme Court To Mourn Ginsburg's Death

.@GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

Before news of Ginsburg's passing, Biden had told reporters that he will not release names of potential Supreme Court nominees before the election. Trump has tried to persuade his 2020 opponent to release a similar list, saying that Biden "refused" to do so "perhaps because he knows the names are so far left that they could never withstand public scrutiny or be accepted.

READ | Ginsburg To Be Remembered With Statue In Her Native Brooklyn