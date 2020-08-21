Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus Roasts Trump At DNC 2020, Says She's Proud To Be 'nasty' Woman

Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus mocked US President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence while hosting fourth and the final night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) 2020. The comedian, best known for her role as vice president on the HBO comedy “Veep”, made a strong pitch for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with wit and humour.

“Just remember, Joe Biden goes to church so regularly that he doesn’t even need tear gas and a bunch of federalized troops to help him get there,” she said, referring Trump’s famous walk across Washington’s Lafayette Square during Black Lives Matter protests.

Louis-Dreyfus lightened the mood of the party’s Convention, largely loaded with solemn political rhetoric, with wit and humour. She told the voters that they can text ‘vote’ to 30330 to learn about all of their voting options and make the best plan for how to vote in their community wherever they are.

“An easy way to remember 30330 is that's the year Donald Trump will finally release his tax returns,” she fired off the one-liner.

Read: Ex-US Surgeon General Slams Trump Over COVID-19 Handling, Says He ‘lacks Leadership’

Read: White House Urges Supreme Court To Let Trump Block Critics On Personal Twitter Account

Takes dig at Facebook

The “Veep” star urged the people of the United States to vote in the upcoming presidential elections, joking that not even “Facebook, Fox News, and Vladimir Putin” can stop Biden from winning. As a large number of voters are expected to use the postal ballot due to the coronavirus pandemic, she asked voters to find out everything they need to know about mail-in ballots and polling place by texting ‘vote’ to 30330

“30330, that would be the president's golf score if he didn't cheat. Ok, look I admit that was a little nasty but we all know he is a cheater, and I am proud to be a nasty, nasty woman,” she said.

Former Vice-President Joe Biden formally accepted the Democratic nomination for presidential elections at the DNC on the night of August 20. He blamed Trump for failing in his “most basic duty to the nation” by mishandling the coronavirus pandemic. He offered his condolences to the loved ones of the more than 170,000 Americans who have died of the virus.

Read: Biden Promises To Be An ‘ally Of Light', Says Trump Has Cloaked America In 'darkness'

Read: Trump's Former Adviser Steve Bannon Pleads Not Guilty In Border Wall Fraud Case