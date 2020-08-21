Ex-US Surgeon General Slams Trump Over COVID-19 Handling, Says He ‘lacks Leadership’

On the last day of the Democratic National Convention, former US surgeon general Dr Vivek Murthy slammed President Donald Trump’s handling of COVID-19 pandemic and said that America needs a leader who ‘inspires’ the citizens to practice distancing and wear masks. On August 20, Murthy advised Joe Biden’s campaign on policy proposals to respond to the pandemic. He also noted that the US has the talent resources and technology, however, he added that the country lacks leadership.

Murthy said, “We need a leader who works with states to ensure that everyone who needs a test gets one and gets results quickly; a leader who secures a safe, effective vaccine and distributes it quickly and fairly; a leader who inspires us to practice distancing and wear masks, not as a political statement but as a patriotic duty, a commitment we make to one another”.

He added, “Joe Biden can be that leader and I have seen what he is like when no cameras are not around”.

While praising Biden, Murthy said that he has seen how the Democratic presidential nominee sits with people in their pain and holds them in his heart. The former surgeon general also noted that Biden pores over COVID-19 briefings, asks ‘smart questions’ and lets science guide his way. He went on to say that Biden is the man he ‘trusts’ and the leader he knows will ‘heal this nation’.

Murthy even narrated a personal story of how Biden met with his family. He said, "I saw how he kneeled beside my grandmother's wheelchair, took her hands in his, and said, 'Thank you for choosing us, the United States of America, as the place to trust with your family”.

Biden accepts Democratic White House nomination

Meanwhile, Joe Biden accepted his Democratic White House nomination the same evening and vowed to unite an America torn by the crisis. He vowed to heal a country crippled by a deadly pandemic and economic catastrophe. He pointed to the public health emergency and the severe economic fallout.

Biden attacked Trump and said that he is a president who takes no responsibility, refuses to lead, blames others, cosies up to dictators and fan the flames of hate and division. He added that the current president has failed in his ‘most basic duty to the nation’ and concluded his speech by saying, “This is our moment to make hope and history rhyme’.

(With ANI inputs; Image: AP)

