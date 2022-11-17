After Donald Trump, Will Michelle Obama Enter 2024 Race For US President? Read To Know

With former president Donald Trump’s recent announcement of joining the 2024 presidential race, anticipation has grown in the United States of America about who would succeed incumbent president Joe Biden and pull the nation out of its disarray.

Amid the uncertainty, many have viewed Michelle Obama, the wife of erstwhile president Barack Obama, as the ideal leader. However, the former first lady has shown no interest in contesting for the presidential election of 2024, and has said that she “detests” being questioned about it.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast’s Naga Munchetty Obama said: “I’m not going to run,” while acknowledging that “leadership matters.” “The voices at the top matter if we can continue to be susceptible to voices that want to lead by fear and division. That’s why government matters, democracy matters. Voting matters. So I think it starts with having leadership that reflects the direction that we want to go in as a people,” she said.

Michelle Obama backs out from 2024 race, Trump steps up

The former first lady, who is also an author, appeared in the interview to discuss her upcoming book ‘The Light We Carry’. During the conversation, she also revealed her thoughts on how the impact of Trump’s presidency on the United States “still hurts.” Looking back to introspect if her husband’s time in office was significant, Obama said: “When I’m in my darkest moment … my most irrational place, I could say, well, maybe [it didn’t matter]. Maybe we weren’t good enough.”

“But then I look around when there is more clarity … and think more rationally, I think well … today there’s a whole world of young people who are thinking differently about themselves because of the work that we’ve done. And that’s where you can’t allow great to be the enemy of the good,” she added.

Michelle Obama’s turning down the top post comes as former president Donald Trump announces his campaign. Earlier on Tuesday, Trump delivered a lengthy speech at his Mar-a-Logo estate to declare his presidential bid for the 2024 election. “For the sake of making America great again, I announce my candidacy for the president of the United States,” he said in the address.