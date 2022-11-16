'America’s Comeback Starts Right Now': Donald Trump Announces 2024 US Presidential Bid

Former US President Donald Trump announced his highly anticipated 2024 presidential bid on Tuesday by delivering a lengthy speech, in which he declared that the announcement marks the beginning of the comeback of America, which he calls a “failing nation” under incumbent Joe Biden’s presidency.

“Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests and my fellow citizens, America’s comeback starts right now,” he said as the crowd cheered. Recalling the time he concluded his tenure in 2021, Trump said: “When I left office, the United States stood ready for its golden age. Our nation was at the pinnacle of power, prosperity and prestige, towering above all rivals, vanquishing all enemies, and striding it to the future, confident and so strong.”

Trump targets Biden administration during speech

“In four short years, everybody was doing great, men, women, African-Americans, Asian-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, everybody was thriving like never before,” he said, adding that “together we built the greatest economy in the history of the world.” Striking a sharp contrast with the present times, Trump said that the decline of America and its failing condition can be attributed to Joe Biden, who has brought the country “pain, hardship, anxiety and despair.” “As we speak, inflation is the highest in over 50 years, gas prices have reached the highest levels in history, and expect them to go much higher,” he said during the speech.

The 45th president left no stone unturned in gloating over how America flourished in various arenas, unlike today, when it undergoes an unstable economy and is on the “brink of a nuclear war." “For the sake of making America great again, I announce my candidacy for the president of the United States,” he said, as he preached the idea of rescuing the “American dream.”