After Facebook, Twitter & Instagram Lock Trump's Accounts For Videos On US Capitol Seige

Microblogging site Twitter has taken down several tweets of the President Donald Trump which were about the ongoing violent protests at the US Capitol. Among the tweets that were deleted, one of them was a video where he was seen talking to his supporters and asking them to go home while recapitulating allegations of voter fraud, while another deleted tweet was where he said Vice President Mike Pence lacked the "courage" to do what was necessary. Menawhile Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram took to Twitter and stated that President Donald Trump's account has been locked for 24 hours.

We are locking President Trump’s Instagram account for 24 hours as well. https://t.co/HpA79eSbMe — Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) January 7, 2021

Facebook and YouTube had also removed the President's video

As per reports, this comes after Facebook and YouTube removed the President's video to supporters, and amid calls by the Anti-Defamation League and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) for Trump's social media accounts to be suspended outright.

Facebook's VP integrity Guy Rosen took to Twitter and called this 'an emergency situation', and said that the video contributes to the risk of ongoing violence.

This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump's video. We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence. — Guy Rosen (@guyro) January 6, 2021

In a short video, which was later deleted by Twitter, Trump said, "I know you are pained, I know you are hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. That was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We've to have law and order. We don't want anybody hurt." The tweet was immediately flagged as the claim of election fraud was disputed.

As US lawmakers moved towards certifying Joe Biden’s victory election, pro-Trump protesters breached the Capitol on Wednesday, forcing the Senate to evacuate and Vice President Mike Pence to be ushered to a secure location. The frenzied scene forced Congress to abruptly pause the ceremonial event affirming Biden's sweeping win in the November 3 election and evacuate parts of the building. The doors of the Senate have now been closed and locked, while DC Mayor Muriel Browser announced a citywide curfew from 6 pm until 6 am tomorrow.

Donald Trump has asked his supporters to “remain peaceful,” as some of them stormed the US Capitol. He didn't ask them to disperse, however, he urged them to respect the law and the "great men and women in Blue".

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

