Georgia: Trump Claims He Found Another 4,000 Ballots In Fulton County

With President-elect Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony less than two weeks away, the out-voted US President Donald Trump on January 6 claimed that authorities found nearly ‘4,000 ballots’ from the Fulton County in Georgia. As Congress set to certify Biden’s victory in all US states, Trump posted the disputed claim about voter fraud which has also been labelled by Twitter. The link attached to US President’s tweet directs to a page that says, “No evidence of widespread voter fraud in Georgia during US presidential election, state and federal officials say”. However, Trump wants Republicans to "fight" and "get smart".

Just happened to have found another 4000 ballots from Fulton County. Here we go! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Earlier, during the Georgia rally, Trump had hoped that vice president Mike Pence would “come through for us” and block Biden’s victory. As per reports, both Trump and Pence have been meeting with several lawyers and officials in recent days. Trump and Pence are trying to overturn the results of November 2020 presidential elections.

Pence will be presiding on Wednesday (local time) over a roll call of the states and if even one senator and one House member raises an objection to the results from a state, the lawmakers can force a debate of nearly two hours about the US Election 2020 results. The debate would have to be followed by separate votes of each chamber certifying the state’s results. However, since both House and Senate have to agree on doing the same and house is controlled by Democrats, the chances of that happening are close to null.

Trump asks Georgia officials to ‘find’ votes

Further, media reports also published Trump’s call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which the outgoing President urged the officials to overturn the results. In the call, which has already led to vice president-elect Kamala Harris bash Trump, the out-voted President can be heard telling the Georgia officials to ‘find’ votes. At one instance in the conversation, Trump said, "So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.” He then added, “You should want to have an accurate election. And you're a Republican."

Even though Trump received widespread cheers on January 5, his pursuit of overturning the election results is reportedly splitting the republican party. While some GOP lawmakers are still fueling the baseless claims of voter fraud and calling US Election 2020 “rigged”, all 10 living former defence secretaries wrote in an open letter that “the time for questioning the results has passed.”



