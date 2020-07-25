Amazon Air Starts Operations At New Regional Hub At Lakeland Linder Airport

Marking the start of operations at company’s new Regional Air Hub, Amazon Prime Air completed its first cargo flight from Sacramento, California and landed at Amazon’s new air cargo complex at Lakeland Linder International Airport on July 24. The 285,000-square-feet facility is specifically designed to serve the Amazon Air’s greater regional; needs and the company announced that it is ‘ready to take off’. Amazon’s new air hub contains an onsite area to sort out packages for several destinations along with a seven-jet hanger. According to reports, it’s estimated cost was more than $100 million.

The vice president of Amazon Global Air Sarah Rhoads said while referring to the airport by its navigational code that the company is “excited” to launch Amazon Air operation at Lakeland so that the capability of the company to deliver fast is enhanced. This would now enable Amazon to deliver fast and free of cost for the customers in Florida and across the United States so that people can ‘depend on’ dring these times of COVID-19 pandemic. Even Florida Governor Ron DeSantis expressed his delight with the Amazon Air beginning its operations at the new facility.

We're ready for takeoff as Amazon Air operations began at Florida's Lakeland Linder International Airport yesterday! @FlyLakeland, welcome to the #AmazonAir network. 🙌✈🌎 pic.twitter.com/a8V9oTjv2I — Amazon News (@amazonnews) July 24, 2020

Amazon Air prioritizes sustainability

Amazon Prime Air lies in synergy with the company’s the Climate Pledge and therefore, Amazon Air has secured up to six million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) supplied by Shell Aviation and produced by World Energy. The company said, “Air cargo is an important part of Amazon operations, but also a highly carbon-intensive part of the global supply chain. Finding sustainable alternatives and working with all industries to accelerate the transition to more sustainable products and services is one of the most important, yet challenging, elements of our work to meet The Climate Pledge.”

The statement said, “With this twelve-month deal, Amazon Air, in our short history, is prioritizing sustainability by bringing SAF into our air operations. This commitment also makes Amazon Air a key enabler of SAF production, building demand as the fuel industry seeks to increase access to low-carbon aviation fuel.”

