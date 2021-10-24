American Film Institute Announces Memorial Scholarship To Honour Halyna Hutchins

After the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at the set of the film Rust, the American Film Institute (AFI) has established a memorial scholarship in her honour. Hutchins was accidentally shot and killed by actor Alec Baldwin. On Saturday, the AFI stated on its website that words alone cannot adequately express the loss of one so dear to the AFI community, as is true in the craft of cinematography. It further stated that they are committed to ensuring that Halyna Hutchins' spirit lives on in the hearts and minds of all who yearn to see their goals come true via well-told stories.

Matt Hutchins, Halyna's husband, expressed gratitude to the AFI for the scholarship. He said on Twitter that Halyna's enthusiasm and vision inspired all, and her legacy is far too important to be summed up in words. They have suffered a great loss, and they ask that the media respect the privacy of his family as they grieve. He further said that he appreciates everyone who has sent photos and anecdotes about her life.

Hutchins was campaigning for improved working conditions for the crew

Before Hutchins was accidentally killed by Baldwin near Santa Fe, New Mexico, she was apparently campaigning for improved working conditions for the crew. Baldwin stated in a statement on Friday that he was completely participating in the inquiry into the tragic shooting and that he had spoken with Hutchins' husband and offered him and his family support, according to Sputnik. He also expressed his sorrow over the death of the cinematographer.

Police are investigating Hutchins' death, which occurred on the set of the period drama Rust. Director Joel Souza was also hurt in the incident. Actors and filmmakers who worked with Hutchins have expressed their grief openly on social media, with some paying respect to her, according to Vulture.

Rust was one of Hutchins' most high-profile films to date

Hutchins grew up in Soviet-era Ukraine. She graduated from Kyiv University's International Journalism Department and worked as an investigative journalist with British documentary filmmakers. Darlin' (2019), Arch Enemy (2020), and Blindfire (2020) are among Hutchins' works. Rust was one of Hutchins' most high-profile films to date.

