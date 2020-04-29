'The Hero We Need': US Reporter Appears On TV From Home Without Pants On; Netizens React

After a news reporter from ABC News appeared on screen in a suit but without pants while broadcasting from home, Netizens took to Twitter to share their views

Will Reeve

After a news reporter from ABC News, Will Reeve, on Tuesday appeared on screen in a suit but without pants, while broadcasting from home, several Netizens took to Twitter to remark on him. Reeve had appeared on 'Good Morning America' show for a segment about pharmacies using drones to deliver the prescriptions to the COVID-19 patients. While he was broadcasting from home, he had positioned the camera in such a way that it was visible he had no pants on, leading a huge blunder on television.

Will Reeve issues statement

After the 'No Pant' blunder, he also issued a statement saying "When Work From Home goes wrong." According to him, he had gotten ready for a post-GMA workout "a little too early". Jokingly, he stated that "Any sartorial tips from all those people who are wearing belts, trousers during their workout video calls at home are most welcome." 

Netizens React

Reeve's response to Netizens

While several Netizens called him out for the blunder, Reeve took it in a sporting way and joked about it. Replying to one tweet, he said that that "he has arrived in a hilariously mortifying way possible." 

