'The Hero We Need': US Reporter Appears On TV From Home Without Pants On; Netizens React

After a news reporter from ABC News, Will Reeve, on Tuesday appeared on screen in a suit but without pants, while broadcasting from home, several Netizens took to Twitter to remark on him. Reeve had appeared on 'Good Morning America' show for a segment about pharmacies using drones to deliver the prescriptions to the COVID-19 patients. While he was broadcasting from home, he had positioned the camera in such a way that it was visible he had no pants on, leading a huge blunder on television.

Will Reeve issues statement

After the 'No Pant' blunder, he also issued a statement saying "When Work From Home goes wrong." According to him, he had gotten ready for a post-GMA workout "a little too early". Jokingly, he stated that "Any sartorial tips from all those people who are wearing belts, trousers during their workout video calls at home are most welcome."

When WFH goes wrong (or, your self-framed live shot goes too wide).

Hope everyone got a much needed laugh 😂 pic.twitter.com/GbyLBhL7Be — Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020

Netizens React

Business on the top, party on the bottom 🤣 — irishgirl 🍀🌈 🇺🇸🦅 (@drb4eva) April 28, 2020

We all needed the laugh. I’m sure your reporting was great, too 😃



I feel like this could be your thing... is he wearing pants or not? But we’d still listen to your reporting 👍🏽 — what is happening *home edition* (@peaceisntprtisn) April 28, 2020

The boxer briefed hero we all need right now. — Dreams In Green (@dreams_in_green) April 28, 2020

Cause a no pants party WONT STOP! pic.twitter.com/WLkFnJqmsV — Donna Stazzone (@Stazzonephoto) April 28, 2020

Just strutting toward your new calling. pic.twitter.com/W8Q728Zdt7 — #LiveLikeLucas (@VegasRebs) April 28, 2020

You are all of us, sir. pic.twitter.com/An3C6I9e5c — ☣️ Michael Ç̸̠͎͉̹̼̠͔̗̓̐̐̓̓̀͝͝. Bazaco ☣️ (@MCBazacoPhD) April 28, 2020

He’s not wearing any pants pic.twitter.com/0ueAiQ4jP2 — Velvet Soul (@velvet_soul_) April 28, 2020

Reeve's response to Netizens

While several Netizens called him out for the blunder, Reeve took it in a sporting way and joked about it. Replying to one tweet, he said that that "he has arrived in a hilariously mortifying way possible."

