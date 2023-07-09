Amid Cocaine And Cluster Bomb Controversies, Biden Heads To The Beach To Seas The Day

After hectic days of agreeing to supply cluster bombs to Ukraine and paying no heed to the streak of cocaine found at the White House, it was only natural for US President Joe Biden to want to head to the beach and let the waves wash away his predicaments.

On Saturday, the 80-year-old was spotted soaking the sun rays along with First Lady Jill Biden at a beach located near their Delaware residence. With blue trunks on and a book in hand, Biden laid on a deckchair as Jill admired the crystal blue view, far far away from the drama stirring at their official residence in Washington. According to the Republican National Committee, the leader has spent 353 days of his presidency on vacationing so far.

Biden's beach jaunt comes after a tough week at work. It started with cocaine being found in a cubby near the White House's West Wing, with speculations running amok that the drug belonged to the president's disgraced son, Hunter. At a press briefing, WH press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called it “irresponsible” to accuse Hunter of owning the cocaine that was found.

A shirtless Joe Biden enjoys a relaxing day at the beach.



Biden has spent 353 days — 39.2% of his presidency — on vacation. pic.twitter.com/1IpnjlNglS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2023

A look at Biden's woes

Biden was then slammed by the New York Times for not acknowledging Hunter's estranged 4-year-old as a member of the presidential family. To top things off, he approved the contentious plan of providing cluster munitions to Kyiv, a move that has raised alarm among Democrats and Western partners.

The weapons are outlawed in over 120 countries for posing a threat to civilians by being dispersed over a large area and detonating at any given time. Furthermore, Biden has also faced tough criticism for his handling of the economy, dubbed 'Bidenomics'. Nonetheless, when the beach calls on a sunny Saturday, Biden answers.