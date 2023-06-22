Joe And Jill Biden Welcome PM Modi To The White House | WATCH

Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House hours after the Indian PM arrived in Washington DC on Thursday. PM Modi held a series of bilateral meetings with the United States president. Upon arriving in Washington DC, PM Modi tweeted, "Reached Washington DC. The warmth of the Indian community and the blessings of Indra Devta made the arrival even more special." The Indian Prime Minister was given a ceremonial welcome in Washington with a guard of honour and singing of the national anthems of both nations.

When PM Modi went to the White House, he was seen chatting with the Bidens for about a minute and then posed for pictures. According to the White House, the Bidens have presented a handmade, antique American book gallery from the early 20th Century to Prime Minister Modi. Biden also gifted PM Modi a vintage American camera, accompanied by an archival facsimile print of George Eastman’s Patent of the first Kodak camera, and a hardcover book on American wildlife photography. Jill Biden presented him with a signed, first-edition copy of Collected Poems of Robert Frost.

PM Modi in Washington

After the grand welcome by the US officials, PM Modi went to the National Science Foundation in Virginia accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden. The discussion catered to 'Skilling for the future'. PM Modi and Jill Biden discussed collaborative efforts aimed at creating a workforce for the future.

The PM highlighted various initiatives undertaken by India to promote education, research & entrepreneurship.

After the skill development event, PM Modi moved on to the next segment of day two where he has been meeting the CEOs in Washington DC.

