Amid Soleimani Killing, China Dials Russia And Condemns US' Military Adventurism

US News

In wake of killing of General Qassem Soleimani, China's Foreign Minister spoke to his Russian counterpart and condemned the 'military adventurism' of the US.

China

In wake of General Qassem Soleimani assassination, who was the head of Iran’s Quds Force, the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke to his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Saturday. Condemning the “military adventurism” of the US, Yi stressed the need for respecting Iraq’s sovereignty. The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that both China and Russia would continue to uphold international justice and peace.  

Read: US-Iran Tensions: Saudi Not Consulted To Kill Iranian Gen Soleimani, Says Official

'Safeguard global strategic stability' 

In a tweet, the Chinese Foreign Ministry noted that Yi and Lavrov also discussed avenues for co-operation in the UN Security Council. They agreed to safeguard global stability by maintaining close communication. The importance of the UN Charter was also highlighted in the discussion.  

Read: Trump Steps Up Warning To Tehran; Says US Ready To Strike 52 Iranian Sites If Tehran Retaliates

US air raid at Baghdad airport

While the Iran and the US have been at loggerheads for quite sometime, their relationship took a worse turn after a US air raid killed Soleimani, considered by many as the second most powerful figure in Iran. The Pentagon confirmed that the January 3 attack at the Baghdad International Airport was carried out at the direction of President Donald Trump.

Along with Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis- the deputy commander of the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), an Iran-backed umbrella organization comprising several militias was also killed. 

Read: Protests Erupt Across US To Condemn US President Trump-directed Action In Iran And Iraq

Key role in spreading Iranian influence

Soleimani had acquired a larger than life image due to his role in spreading Iranian influence in West Asia. He was considered to have played a key role in Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's war against the rebels. Moreover, he helped armed groups fight the Islamic State. 

On the other hand, the US accused the Quds Force of providing funding, training, weapons, and equipment to US-designated terrorist groups in West Asia including Hezbollah and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group in Gaza. It alleged that Soleimani and the Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans. Furthermore, the Trump administration contended that he had been "actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region".  

Read: Google Searches For Draft Age Increase Amid Concerns Of War Between The US And Iran

