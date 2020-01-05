Amid Soleimani Killing, China Dials Russia And Condemns US' Military Adventurism

In wake of General Qassem Soleimani assassination, who was the head of Iran’s Quds Force, the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke to his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Saturday. Condemning the “military adventurism” of the US, Yi stressed the need for respecting Iraq’s sovereignty. The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that both China and Russia would continue to uphold international justice and peace.

FM Wang Yi just had a phonecall with Russian FM Lavrov. FM Wang Yi said military adventurism is unacceptable. He called on Iraq's sovereignty respected, UN Charter observed & regional peace maintained. China&Russia will continue to uphold international justice & peace. — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) January 4, 2020

'Safeguard global strategic stability'

In a tweet, the Chinese Foreign Ministry noted that Yi and Lavrov also discussed avenues for co-operation in the UN Security Council. They agreed to safeguard global stability by maintaining close communication. The importance of the UN Charter was also highlighted in the discussion.

On Jan. 4, FM Wang Yi had a phonecall with Russian FM Lavrov. They fully exchanged views & coordinate positions on the cooperation in the UN Security Council. They agreed to maintain close communication to safeguard global strategic stability. — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) January 5, 2020

US air raid at Baghdad airport

While the Iran and the US have been at loggerheads for quite sometime, their relationship took a worse turn after a US air raid killed Soleimani, considered by many as the second most powerful figure in Iran. The Pentagon confirmed that the January 3 attack at the Baghdad International Airport was carried out at the direction of President Donald Trump.

Along with Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis- the deputy commander of the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), an Iran-backed umbrella organization comprising several militias was also killed.

Key role in spreading Iranian influence

Soleimani had acquired a larger than life image due to his role in spreading Iranian influence in West Asia. He was considered to have played a key role in Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's war against the rebels. Moreover, he helped armed groups fight the Islamic State.

On the other hand, the US accused the Quds Force of providing funding, training, weapons, and equipment to US-designated terrorist groups in West Asia including Hezbollah and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group in Gaza. It alleged that Soleimani and the Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans. Furthermore, the Trump administration contended that he had been "actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region".

