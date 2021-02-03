Michael B Jordan Stars As Alexa In New Amazon Ad & Fans Couldn't Be More Thrilled

E-commerce giant Amazon is no stranger to Super Bowl commercials. In the past, the company has created many entertaining and creative commercials to promote its products during the ad break during the Super Bowl games. However, the 2021 ad, which is the Michael B Jordan Alexa commercial, has created quite the buzz on the Internet. The SuperBowl commercial stars the American actor as the company’s smart assistant Alexa. Learn more about the commercial.

Michael B Jordan Alexa commercial

Fans have been talking about the New Alexa commercial since the past few days. In the ad, we see that a woman dreams of what it would be like if Alexa was personified as the very handsome and irresistible Michael B Jordan. The young woman is appropriately smitten with the A.I.

In fact, at one point, the woman asks Alexa to dim the lights and in response, Jordan takes off his shirt. Her partner then rushes over to demand Alexa to turn the lights back on. In another humorous scene, Jordan is seen in the bathtub with the woman, reading her erotic stories as she is smitten by him. Her partner, on the other hand, is waiting outside the door, tortured and waiting for her to come out of the bathroom, so he could use the loo.

Amazon's is a fun twist to your average Super Bowl commercial. One thing that made it all the more better is Jordan’s terrifying eyes which are unnatural glowy blue as one might recognize from the rings on an Amazon Echo device. It is important to note that this isn’t the first time Amazon has used a celebrity to impersonate Alexa. In the 2018 commercial, it was Gordon Ramsay, Rebel Wilson, Cardi B and Anthony Hopkins who played Alexa.

Here’s how fans on Twitter reacted to the ad

“I literally could not imagine a more beautiful vessel for Alexa to be in...” pic.twitter.com/R1YOLWjcNT — QONDI 💛 🐝 🇺🇸🇿🇦🇿🇼 (@WeAreAllOther) February 2, 2021

Her: Alexa dim the lights *Alexa B. Jordan takes off shirt*



Me: pic.twitter.com/W4khOTgkvB — One For All (@HatersAreJEllis) February 2, 2021

Bwahaha...I didn't even notice the 5 times I watched this. I was.......distracted #AlexasNewBody #alexa — Mademoiselle Skinner (@guestlistblog) February 3, 2021

I have Google Home Minis but if Michael B. Jordan was actually an Alexa i would have to make the switch 😁😁😁😁❤❤❤❤ https://t.co/9Evcw5hQbT — Denzel Guapington (@trinibwoy27) February 2, 2021

First @michaelb4jordan gets to have a Queen in @_lori_harvey_ and then gets a voice ad for Alexa with his voice . yea im mad mad lmao — CoachMJ23 (@saccityprodigy) February 2, 2021

Michael B Jordan is officially dating Lori Harvey

On January 11, Monday, Michael B. Jordan took to his Instagram and shared a series of pictures with Lori Harvey. These Instagram images were dark, however, one could spot the couple posing close to each other. In the first picture, a shred of light makes the couple visible for the camera, while in the second one, Michael and Lori stood close facing each other. The actor did not write anything in the caption.

Lori Harvey's Instagram post

Meanwhile, at the same time, along with Michael, Lori Harvey also shared a collage image with the former. In this Instagram post, the couple posed under the Christmas tree. In one pic, Michael kisses Lori on her cheeks. The duo surely looks adorable.

