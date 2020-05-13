Dr Fauci Warns Against Reopening America Too Soon, Says There Might Be An Infection Spike

Dr Anthony Fauci, one of the key members of the White House coronavirus task force, on Tuesday said that the reopening of the United States economy too soon will lead to serious consequences not only in terms of deaths but also on the road to recovery from the pandemic. Fauci was speaking before the Senate Health, Education, Labour, and Pensions Committee, where he warned that if some cities or states start to open up too soon there might be a spike in infections that may turn into an outbreak.

The Trump administration had allegedly tried to block Fauci from appearing before the Senate committee. Fauci is currently under self-quarantine after coming in close contact with a White House staffer who tested positive for coronavirus. President Trump told reporters last week that he does not want officials to appear before House Democrats, who hold the majority.

Fauci's remarks came as Donald Trump is keen on reopening the US economy again, which he has vowed to make better than ever before. Donald Trump has been long advocating for the reopening of the country, which experts feel is due to the upcoming presidential polls in November. Trump had also expressed his support for the protests that were taking place in Democratic states, saying that the leaders there have imposed draconian restrictions and the states need to be 'liberated'.

Recently, a 'Trump death clock' was installed on top of a Times Square building, the creator of which said that it shows the number of deaths that could have been avoided if the President had acted early. Trump's coronavirus response also attracted criticism from former president Barack Obama, who in a leaked audio was heard calling it an 'absolute chaotic disaster'.

Coronavirus in the US

The United States is currently the worst affected country in the world with nearly half the total confirmed COVID-19 cases recorded globally. According to figures by Worldometer website, the United States has recorded over 1.4 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 83,000 deaths as of May 13. The worldwide tally stands at 4.33 million infections with over 2,92,000 deaths so far.

(Image Credit: AP)

