Anthony Scaramucci Says His Twitter Spat With Trump Fetched Him 'extra 50,000 Followers'

Former White House press secretary Anthony Scaramucci said that his Twitter spat with US President Donald Trump earlier this month fetched him ‘extra followers’. Scaramucci, who spent only 10 days in his role under Trump administration recently replied to US President calling him a “fool” by saying “the real loser is you”.

Donald Trump took a dig on the former White House press secretary after he announced in a televised interview with an international broadcaster that he supports Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden. As the Republican President did not receive the remarks in good humour, lashed out on Scaramucci saying he lasted only 11 days in the administration and was fired after making a ‘fool’ of himself and then begged to return.

The Loser is you: 162,000 dead, 40 million American jobs lost on your watch. We are tired of all of the losing. We wanted you to succeed but you are an abject failure. Thankfully it will be over on 11/3. America will heal and rebuild. https://t.co/zRvJQzJo6k — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 10, 2020

Twitter spat fetched followers

Recently, in a separate televised interview in MSNBC to discuss the Republican National Convention, Scaramucci noted that when a person wishes to attack the US President, there has to “crystal clear clarity and truth”. He mentioned how in another show he talked about the spiking death toll of COVID-19 and cases with surging unemployment, and Trump went “bonkers”. The former White House press secretary said that because of which he got an “extra 50,000 Twitter followers”. He added, “The point I'm making is that this is what we have to do to beat him. You have to fire at him with crystal clear clarity of what is going on.”

'Fool', 'Loser', are some of the most common phrases used by Donald Trump to either refer to rival Democrats or the employees that were fired by him and later became a critique of Republican President. Just recently, in the aftermath of the clashes in Portland, while Trump pressed for law and order to followed in Democrat-led states, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has blamed the US President for it all. Trump launched verbal attacks on both the rival Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden and Wheeler and even called the latter “fool”. However, the Portland Mayor blamed Trump for creating such a toxic environment.

