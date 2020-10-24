'AOC' Shuts Down Trump After He Says 'she Knows Nothing About Climate' In 2020 US Debate

After US President Donald Trump dragged New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) in the environmental issues talk at Nashville, Tennessee during the final presidential debate with Dem nominee Joe Biden, AOC has now responded, shutting Trump off efficiently. President Trump, who has been called as "symptom of much deeper problems" by the NY rep. earlier, had addressed the NY Rep. as “AOC plus three" in the debate. “They know nothing about the climate. She’s got a good line of stuff but she knows nothing about the climate,” Trump said at the live-streamed event, adding, “they [AOC plus 3] had still been charged with the Democrats’ climate plan.”

While Joe Biden laughed at Trump’s comments, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez issued her own version of response on Twitter, as she wrote, “If someone told me 3 years ago, while I was waitressing to help my family stay afloat, that in a few short years an unhinged President of the United States would be repeatedly saying my name at the 2020 debate, I would’ve brought them some water and told them to sober up.”

Further, the Congresswoman mocked Trump, saying, that ‘AOC’ was the name, which was endowed to her by the community and its people. “Y’all can call me AOC,” she said, addressing the general public. Meanwhile, she stressed that the government colleagues in public or professional context must address her as “Congresswoman,” “Representative,”etc. Basic respect 101”.

Read: Trump Vs Biden: Betting Markets Give Round 2 To Donald Says Cloudbet

Read: Trump: I Don't Always Play By Rules Of Washington

I wonder if Republicans understand how much they advertise their disrespect of women in debates when they consistently call women members of Congress by nicknames or first names while using titles & last names when referring to men of = stature.



Women notice. It conveys a lot. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 23, 2020

AOC is a name given to me by community & the people. Y’all can call me AOC.



Government colleagues referring to each other in a public or professional context (aka who don’t know me like that) should refer to their peers as “Congresswoman,” “Representative,”etc. Basic respect 101 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 23, 2020

NY Rep. calls Trump 'horrific'

The NY Rep. has been quite critically vocal about US President Donald Trump on occasions. In a press address earlier during Trump’s impeachment, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that removing Trump from office “won't fix country's problems”. Calling US President as a "symptom of much deeper problems" that would not go away if he was removed from office, the congresswoman made series of statements in response to actor George Takei’s tweet that read even if Trump were impeached "we have serious issues to sort out.""As horrific as this president is, he is a symptom of much deeper problems," the New York lawmaker said.

This is the REAL conversation we need to have as a country.



As horrific as this president is, he is a symptom of much deeper problems.



Even foreign influence plays on nat’l wounds that we refuse to address: income inequality, racism, corruption,a willingness to excuse bigotry. https://t.co/wtebX4Tfld — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 24, 2019

He can stay, he can go. He can be impeached, or voted out in 2020.



But removing Trump will not remove the infrastructure of an entire party that embraced him; the dark money that funded him; the online radicalization that drummed his army; nor the racism he amplified+reanimated. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 24, 2019

In order for us to heal as a nation, we ALL must pursue the hard work of addressing these root causes.



It’s not as easy as voting. It means having uncomfortable moments convos w/ loved ones, w/ media, w/ those we disagree, and yes - within our own party, too.



It’s on all of us. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 24, 2019

Read: Biden Slams Trump's COVID-19 Response, Says 'We Are Learning To Die With It'

Read: Trump Calls Borat Creator 'unfunny Creep' Who Tried To 'scam Him' Several Years Ago