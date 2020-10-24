Trump Calls Borat Creator 'unfunny Creep' Who Tried To 'scam Him' Several Years Ago

US President Donald Trump on October 23 launched a scathing attack on English comedian and actor Sacha Baron Cohen for his new Borat movie, saying, “that’s a phone guy” and “I don’t find him funny,” in an interview on board Air Force One. In response to the release of the second 'Borat' film, US President told Steve Herman from Voice of America that Cohen is a “creep”. The film caused a stir about a now-deleted scene wherein film's actress Maria Bakalova gains access to the White House to meet Donald Trump Jr. She was able to gain access to the White House because of "One America News Network" journalist Chanel Rion, that had ‘great inclination’ and bias for the Trump administration.

Trump’s comments come in the wake of mockumentary’s scene becoming popular, wherein his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani is seen in a compromising position with a young woman journalist in a room. When asked by Herman about the scene in his private jet interview, Trump responded, denying context to the fictional scene, "I don't know what had happened.” Giuliani, on the other hand, called the comedian a “stone-cold liar” as he termed the scene as totally baseless and "a complete fabrication”, further explaining to the US press that his hand was “only tucking his shirt in”.

(1) The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment.



At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

(2) In fact, the NY Post today reports "it looks to me like an exaggeration through editing."



As soon as I realized it was a set up I called the police, which has been noted in THR article on July 8th. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

(3) This is an effort to blunt my relentless exposure of the criminality and depravity of Joe Biden and his entire family.



Deadline Hollywood reports CAA had a distribution screening in September where there was no mention of the scene holding any importance. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

(4) We are preparing much bigger dumps off of the hard drive from hell, of which Joe Biden will be unable to defend or hide from. I have the receipts. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

Trump calls Cohen 'unfunny' dude

Calling Baron Cohen an “unfunny” dude, US President said that he hadn’t watched the footage of the movie [Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan] that premiered on Amazon prime.

Trump, further berated the British comedian as he said, several years ago, the guy [Cohen] tried to scam him. This happened about 15 years ago, Trump informed, however, not revealing any more details into the matter. According to sources of VOA, Baron Cohen had pitched a business deal to Donald Trump in 2003 post his role as a gangster Ali G. It had something to do with specialized gloved while eating ice cream. Meanwhile, a Tweet from Borat account read, "Trump very careful who he let into his events and house. No Covid test necessary - High 5!"

