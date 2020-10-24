Biden Slams Trump's COVID-19 Response, Says 'We Are Learning To Die With It'

Democratic Party Presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday, October 23 said that Americans are not learning to live with the COVID-19 pandemic but are learning to die with it as it has outnumbered the death toll of every major incident that has affected the country in the recent past. Biden, who was speaking at a rally in his home state Delaware a day after the final presidential debate, said that more than 2,20,000 Americans have died due to the pandemic so far, which is 15 percent of the total global death toll.

'Dark winter ahead'

Biden blamed US President Donald Trump's policies and his administration's handling of the disease outbreak for the spread of the virus that has impacted both lives and the economy in the country. "President Trump said we're rounding the corner, it's going away, we're learning to live with it. They are quotes. But as I told him last night, we're not learning to live with it. We're learning to die with it. This is a dark winter ahead," Biden said.

Biden had told Trump during Thursday's presidential debate that the people are not learning to live with the pandemic but are learning to die with it. Biden further cited numbers from Columbia University to prove his claims that the Trump administration did not handle the pandemic well. He said that the University says anywhere between 1,30,000 and 2,10,000 deaths were avoidable if the response would have been right.

Biden also revealed his pandemic plan and what he would do to control the situation if he is elected president. Biden said that he would ask Congress to put a bill on his table by the end of January. He would put a national strategy in place. Biden said that he would ask every Governor to make the wearing of face mask compulsory and if they would refuse, he would go to Mayors and municipalities to get the job done.

Biden and Donald Trump have until November 3 to convince the people of America why they should vote for them and not the opponent. According to experts, this year it is highly unlikely that the results will be announced on the same day as people are expected to vote via mail-in-voting in large numbers, which can take days to reach before they are counted.

After the popular votes are counted, the US Electoral College will vote on the first Monday after the second Wednesday of December, which is 14th this year. The Electoral College votes will be counted on January 6 by the Congress and whosoever gets a majority will be inaugurated as the new president on January 20.

