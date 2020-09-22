Apple CEO Tim Cook 'impressed' By Remote Work But Believes Office Helps 'creativity'

Apple CEO Tim Cook said that he’s “incredibly impressed” by employees’ ability to work remotely as the company has continued on the innovation trail. During an interview at The Atlantic Festival, Cook said that the company created new Apple Watches and iPads that are launching on time despite the restraints due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Cook acknowledged that though some things really work well virtually, office environment sparks creativity as people run into each other and end up sharing ideas. He said that such impromptu meetings at office corners can not be scheduled, adding that the vast majority can’t wait for everyone to be able to come back.

Apple Inc chief said that 10-15% of the population are currently working from the office and he also sits in the office at different points of the week. Cook noted that remote work is "not like being together physically.” When asked about his duration of stay as Apple CEO, Cook said that he considers it as the privilege of a lifetime.

“At some point, we all do something different, but at this point, there's no place I'd rather be than right here," he added.

New announcements

Amid ongoing pandemic, the tech giant announced the launch of the new Apple Watch and Apple iPad Air series. It unveiled Fitness+, the first fitness service built around Apple Watch, which boasts of on-screen metrics like heart rate, calories, pace, and distance powered by the watch. Apple has also announced the launch of an online store in India on September 23.

Apple currently sells its products in India through its franchise partners with physical stores or through e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. The decision to open online stores in India will help the company take control of customers’ experience from the time they take a look at the products on the website till the time of unboxing.

“We’re proud to be expanding in India and want to do all we can to support our customers and their communities,” Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People, said in a statement.

