Apple To Launch Online Store In India On Sep 23, Offer Financing Options To Customers

After the big Apple Time Flies Event announcements, yet another news has taken Indians on a happy ride. Apple declared that it is going to open its official online store in India after 20 years. This news is huge as it will enable Indian customers with several services provided by Apple first-hand.

Apple Store online in India for the 1st time after years

When is Apple online store launching in India?

Apple used to sell products in India through third-party online and offline stores. This not only used affect Indian iPhone fans from availing first-hand Apple services but it used to be a major challenge for the American organisation to control pricing and distribution. The tech giant also declared that the online stores would start functioning from September 23, 2020.

This news is quite interesting because we have been waiting for this to happen for a very long time. India is the second-largest smartphone market in the world and opening a store in India will not only help Apple to get more customers, but it will also help customers to get Apple's classy and helpful services. Some of the services that the Indian customers were not able to benefit from includes AppleCare+, trade-in program and more.

The AppleCare+ service by Apple Online Store will provide Indian users with up to two years of extended warranty of its hardware products. As we all know Indian buyers are quite attracted towards discounted deals and extra warranties and this service will be beneficial for all. Apart from this, the trade-in program of the iPhone seller assists customers to access discounts on the purchase of new iPhones by returning previous models.

In January, many reports revealed that the organisation was thinking to come up with its own online and physical stores in India. Now, the CEO of Apple Inc, Tim Cook announced this news on his Twitter Handle. He said; "We can’t wait to connect with our customers and expand support in India with the Apple Store online on September 23!"

We know how important it is for our customers to stay in touch with those they love and the world around them. We can’t wait to connect with our customers and expand support in India with the Apple Store online on September 23! 🇮🇳https://t.co/UjR31jzEaY — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 18, 2020

The official website of Apple says that the American organisation is planning to offer financing options to customers in India. Students will receive additional discounts for a Mac or iPad. The website also reveals that "Engraving of emoji or text in English, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu will be available for AirPods, and English engraving will be available for iPad and Apple Pencil".

Promo Image ~ Shutterstock

