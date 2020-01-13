As Impeachment Trial Nears, Trump's 'great Idea' Suggests Not Having It

US President Donald Trump who was impeached by the House of Representatives has suggested not having the trial in Republican-led Senate. Initially, Trump was suggesting his own ideas for witnesses, then he tweeted on January 12 saying the trial 'should not even be allowed'. However, the idea of dismissing the impeachment charges against US President of 'obstruction to Congress' and 'abuse of power' is unusual and unlikely because it would require a rare change of rules.

Great idea. This phony Impeachment Hoax should not even be allowed to proceed. Did NOTHING wrong. Just a partisan vote. Zero Republicans. Never happened before! https://t.co/47oV6z4RQc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

The US President who has repeatedly called impeachment a 'hoax' and a 'partisan vote' has stiffened his stance of 'doing nothing wrong. Trump even reiterated that it 'has never happened before' and is also 'unfair' to millions of voters who chose their Republican President. Moreover, the US President also said that he agrees the credence given by the Senate to 'trial based on no evidence' will further give credibility to the Democrats.

Why should I have the stigma of Impeachment attached to my name when I did NOTHING wrong? Read the Transcripts! A totally partisan Hoax, never happened before. House Republicans voted 195-0, with three Dems voting with the Republicans. Very unfair to tens of millions of voters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

'Enough testimony' against Trump

Congress Speaker Nancy Pelosi said to an international broadcaster that there is 'enough testimony' to remove Trump from the office once the articles of impeachment are sent to Republican-led Senate for trial. While Trump awaits his trial, Pelosi also said that the Democrats 'wanted the public to see the need for witnesses'.

Pelosi has accused Republican Senator Mitch McConnell of 'showing true colours' for dismissing the resolution. Pelosi reportedly hoped to convince Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell for allowing new evidence and witnesses in the trial. However, McConnell has not agreed to Pelosi's terms. The US Speaker said to an international broadcaster that 'Now the ball is in their court, to either do that or pay a price for not doing it'.

By joining a resolution to dismiss, Sen. McConnell showed his true colors. Americans have now seen what is at stake in a fair trial with witnesses & evidence, and new evidence has emerged. Every Senator will have to vote: is their loyalty is to the President or the Constitution? — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 10, 2020

On the other hand, McConnell has claimed that Republicans have enough votes in order to block the demands of witnesses and evidence by Democrats. Furthermore, Pelosi also indicated towards the emergence of new emails which back the charges against Trump. She added that former national security adviser John Bolton is willing to participate in the trial if subpoenaed.

