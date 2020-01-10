Nancy Pelosi Had Epic Reply To Interview Question, Twitter Calls It The Best Comeback

US President Donald Trump recently gave a briefing regarding the heightened tensions with Iran. The tensions resulted from the US assassinating top Iranian General Solemani, a more that have been criticised on both sides aisle.

After the briefing, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked if she just experienced the worst briefing even and her answer has the internet calling the 'Patron Saint of Shade'.

Pelosi's epic reply

Nancy Pelosi's answer to an interview question right after the Iran Briefing by Trump has been dubbed by the best comeback ever.

Take a look at the clip of the House Speakers answer and the internet's reaction to it-

NEW: When asked for her reaction to the Iran briefing, @SpeakerPelosi said she couldn’t talk about it. But when reporters relayed that some are calling it the “worst briefing they’ve ever gotten,” she responded, “There’s stiff competition for that from this administration.” pic.twitter.com/qXzQBPPYY0 — Julia Boccagno (@juliaboccagno) January 8, 2020

Nancy is such a classy queen of shade pic.twitter.com/LS7AQb2KrK — Leslieanne Warlick (@LsfarmLw) January 9, 2020

This woman is a savage and I adore her for it, so much.



⬇️



Reporter: Worst briefing ever?@SpeakerPelosi: "Well there's stiff competition for that honor from this administration."



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👏👏👏👏👏 — Jonathan Harris (@JohnnyAi) January 9, 2020

Madame Speaker, folks.



I think I'm just going to get a brooch with Nancy Pelosi's likeness on it, and that's going to be my shade brooch. https://t.co/woiiuCdTaT — Nicole Wolverton (@nicolewolverton) January 9, 2020

In related news, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would "soon" send the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, amid allegations by Republicans that she is delaying the trial.

The House of Representatives, where the Democrats enjoy a majority, had impeached Trump last month. Now, the Senate, where the Republicans are in majority, needs to put Trump on trial before he can be removed from the White House. The Republicans are alleging that she is holding on to the articles of impeachment.

