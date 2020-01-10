The Debate
Nancy Pelosi Had Epic Reply To Interview Question, Twitter Calls It The Best Comeback

US News

Nancy Pelosi's reply to an interview question after the Iran briefing by Trump has the Internet in stitches and calling her the 'Patron Saint of shade'.

Nancy Pelosi

US President Donald Trump recently gave a briefing regarding the heightened tensions with Iran. The tensions resulted from the US assassinating top Iranian General Solemani, a more that have been criticised on both sides aisle.

After the briefing, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked if she just experienced the worst briefing even and her answer has the internet calling the 'Patron Saint of Shade'.

Pelosi's epic reply

Nancy Pelosi's answer to an interview question right after the Iran Briefing by Trump has been dubbed by the best comeback ever.

Take a look at the clip of the House Speakers answer and the internet's reaction to it-

In related news, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would "soon" send the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, amid allegations by Republicans that she is delaying the trial.

The House of Representatives, where the Democrats enjoy a majority, had impeached Trump last month. Now, the Senate, where the Republicans are in majority, needs to put Trump on trial before he can be removed from the White House. The Republicans are alleging that she is holding on to the articles of impeachment.

Published:
