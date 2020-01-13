Nancy Pelosi Says 'enough Testimony' Present To Remove Trump From Office

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi claimed that the impeachment hearings against US President Donald Trump have produced “enough testimony” for his removal from office. Pelosi is yet to send the two impeachment articles, passed by the House, to the Senate and formal voting by the House Democratic caucus will be held for it.

Soon after Trump was impeached, the US President repeatedly asked to expedite the trial proceedings since he is confident that he will be acquitted. He has been furious due to the delay in sending the impeachment articles by Democrats-controlled House.

Why should I have the stigma of Impeachment attached to my name when I did NOTHING wrong? Read the Transcripts! A totally partisan Hoax, never happened before. House Republicans voted 195-0, with three Dems voting with the Republicans. Very unfair to tens of millions of voters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

Furore over impeachment articles

Senate Leader Mitch McConnell has criticised Pelosi for not physically sending over the impeachment articles to Senate saying he can’t go ahead with the trial without it. But the Republic leader was convinced that there was no other option for Pelosi and ‘sooner or later’ she is going to send them over.

Pelosi also wants the Senate to allow witnesses and new evidence in the trial, especially after former national security adviser John Bolton announced his willingness to testify. Speaking to international media, she said Democrats want the public to see the need for witnesses and warned Republicans to either allow it or “pay a price”.

On December 18, the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives voted in favour of the first impeachment article, alleging misuse of power, 230 to 197. The second article, accusing Trump of obstructing Congress, was voted by the house in favour 299 to 198. Since the majority of members of House of Representatives voted in favour of impeachment, Trump stands impeached but the proceedings will now move to Senate. The Senate, controlled by Republicans, will now hold a trial under the supervision of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. In the trial, Senate will serve as the jury and at least two-thirds of the Senate have to vote in favour of removal.

