As Trump Mocks Biden For Calling Him George, Twitter Reminds Him Of His Own Goof-ups

US President Donald Trump once again became the centre of online trolling after his ‘attempt’ to mock his electoral opponent Joe Biden backfired. On October 26, the 74-year-old took to Twitter to point out that Biden had mistakenly called him George. “The Fake News Cartel is working overtime to cover it up!” he quipped.

Joe Biden called me George yesterday. Couldn’t remember my name. Got some help from the anchor to get him through the interview. The Fake News Cartel is working overtime to cover it up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2020

Trump’s remarks were made in reference to a previously posted video wherein Biden could be heard referring to Trump as George. However, instead of being a mistake, it was Biden's deliberate attempt to convey that it would be a different world altogether if Trump was re-elected.

"Four more years of George, er, George... we're going to find ourselves in a position where, if Trump gets elected, we're going to be in a different world,” Biden had said.

Trump's attempt to mock Biden backfires

Twitterati was quick to remind President Trump that Biden was not the only one who had messed up names in the past. While many reminded the Republican that he was the one who had once called Apple CEO Tim Cook as ‘Tim Apple’ and Representative Matt Gaetz as 'Rick Gates'. Many also came out to remind him of the blunder he made last week by calling ‘Hypersonic’ missile with ‘Hydrosonic’ missile.

You called Matt Gaetz Rick last week. You have called Kevin McCarthy Steve. You called Tim Cook Tim Apple. Shall I go on? https://t.co/s1wEbBXwnT — REDDOG (@ReddogOHIO) October 26, 2020

You literally called Matt Gaetz "Rick Gates" multiple times on the same day. You called Chris Wallace "Mike". You called Kevin McCarthy "Steve." You call Paul Ryan "Rick."



Why aren't you tweet attacking yourself for these gaffes? At least Biden can drink water with 1 hand. — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) October 26, 2020

Trump is projecting once again. I'm old enough to remember when Trump implied there were palm trees in Indiana. I remember when he struggled walking down a ramp. I remember when he said Nambia was a country. — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) October 26, 2020

Hey George! Remember that time you called Tim Cook “Tim Apple”? to “save time”? Good times 😆 https://t.co/DzWJnUcYrn — SassyMétisChick ❤️ 🇨🇦❤️ (@SassyCanadianCk) October 26, 2020

The man who’s repeatedly called Tim Cook Tim Apple and regularly calls his missiles Hydrosonic is calling out other people for misspeaking??? pic.twitter.com/vV0DprG55J — alex (@AlexUlrichh) October 26, 2020

You called Kevin McCarthy Steve. You called Matt Gaetz Rick last week! Stop projecting, big guy. — Send Wine Now (@sendwinenow) October 26, 2020

