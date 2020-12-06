As Trump Refuses To Concede Defeat, Only 27 Republicans Acknowledge Biden's Win: Survey

Only 27 out of 249 US Congressional Republicans acknowledge President elect Joe Biden’s election victory over incumbent President Donald Trump, a survey by Washington Post has revealed. While it has been almost one month since Biden was declared the projected winner of the Presidential elections, many Republicans have doubled down on their claim that the vote process was 'fraudulent'. Led by President Donald Trump, GOP members have filed multiple lawsuits in various states including Arizona, Minnesota, Michigan, demanding a recount of ballots.

According to the survey, two conservative members of the US Congress consider Trump as the winner of the November 3 vote, regardless of ballot count showing otherwise. In addendum, as many as 220 members of the party have declined to comment on the elections. Meanwhile, eight Republicans have voiced their support for Trump and ask state legislatures to declare him the winner in states where he is shown to have lost.

The extensive survey to discover the stand of Republican party members commenced after Trump, earlier this week, shared a video clip wherein he claimed victory alleging voter fraud by election officials. In his video, he also called upon “corrupt forces” that stole victory from him. Trump, who has been mounting allegations against Democrats has suffered various setbacks after judges in various states including Pennsylvania dismissed his lawsuit.

Speaking to reporters at the White House earlier, the Republican leader stated alleged that his votes started "miraculously disappearing" on the election night, reiterating his unsubstantiated claims about widespread voter fraud in the presidential polls. “We went through an election. At 10 o'clock, everybody said, 'That was an easy victory for Trump.' All of a sudden, the votes started disappearing - miraculously disappearing. We found much of it, but we found far more votes than we need in almost all of these states. And I think I can say in all of these states, far more votes than we need to win every one of them," he said in response to a question.

(With inputs from ANI)

