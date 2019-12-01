At Least Nine Killed, Three Injured After Plane Crashes In South Dakota

A plane crash in the US state of Dakota took the lives of nine people which included two children and injured three others on November 30, according to the officials. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the single-engine turboprop plane, the Pilatus PC-12, crashed shortly after taking off approximately a mile from the Chamberlain airport. Theresa Maule Rossow, Brule County state's attorney said that among the dead was the plane's pilot and a total of 21 people had been aboard the flight. She said that three survivors were taken to the hospital in Sioux Falls. The flight took off from the airport just before noon local time. It was heading towards Idaho Falls Regional Airport in the western state of Idaho.

Investigation underway

The FAA said the investigators were en route to the crash site and also added that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) would be in charge of the investigation. The NTSB tweeted that the team of investigators are investigating the reason for a plane crash. South Dakota is located in the Northern Plains, a region facing severe conditions as a storm blows eastward across the United States. According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm has been warned which remains in effect until midday Sunday. It also added that the snow could possibly reduce visibility. The state's attorney office said that the law enforcement officers should be commended for their brave actions to rescue the victims in the extreme weather conditions.

A similar incident

Numerous fatalities were reported by the Kingston Police on November 28 after a small plane crashed in a forest on the outskirts of Kingston, Ontario on Wednesday evening. The exact number of casualties are yet to be disclosed who was on board the Piper PA-32 aircraft. The plane is a single-engine aircraft, which can accommodate five to six people. As per reports, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) would send a team to investigate the crash. Kingston Police Inspector Dan Mastin confirmed that the plane crashed between Creekford Road and Highway 401.

