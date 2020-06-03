Baby Paul, Youngest Survivor Of El Paso Shooting, Celebrates His First Birthday

As of May 31, the youngest survivor of Walmart El Paso shooting, Paul Gilbert Anchondo, celebrated his first birthday over Memorial Day weekend. Baby Paul was made the guest of honour at a parade his family held in which hundreds of the community members participated. Paul’s parents, Andre and Jordan Anchondo were killed in the mass shooting shielding him from gunfire at the tragedy that unfolded in the Walmart store claiming 23 innocent lives.

The youngest survivor marked his birthday with a "drive-by" celebration which was organized by El Paso residents and a local motorcycle club, Muertos MC El Chuco, as per local media reports. His grandpa, Gilbert Anchondo, was quoted saying that they wanted the kid to remember that everybody in the El Paso area and the community supported him and that he was not by himself. As per the hundreds who took part in the May 2 event, the kid was symbolic of the goodness and courage who brought everyone even more so together, the local media reported.

Paul Anchondo, the youngest survivor of the El Paso, Texas Walmart shooting last August – whose parents were killed shielding him from the gunfire – turned 1 last week, inspiring hundreds to organize a drive-by birthday celebration. https://t.co/9MJDyVCGqL#ElPasoStrong — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) May 27, 2020

10 months after the tragedy

Paul Anchondo was orphaned on August 3, 2019, as the deadly incident happened shortly after his parents dropped their 5-year-old daughter off at cheerleading camp and went to Walmart to get the school supplies. As of last month, the massacre’s death toll rose to 23 when the last victim still hospitalized because of the tragedy died. Guillermo “Memo” Garcia was shot multiple times that day and remained hospitalized until yesterday, according to reports.

Paul’s birthday parade took place nearly 10 months after the tragedy, as Paul’s uncle and grandfather organized a parade as people adhered to social distancing guidelines to wish the birthday boy. Now, 1-year-old Paul was seen wearing a crown and blue and gold regalia as he waved to the hundreds of people who passed by his home to send good wishes his way, as per the reports. Today is his first birthday and the family thought it was mandatory to celebrate it, not only because it's his first birthday but because he survived, the child’s uncle, Gilberto Luis Anchondo was quoted as saying, as per local media report.

