'Dear Class Of 2020': Barack Obama To Headline YouTube Virtual Graduation With J'Lo & More

It's an exciting event that every student looks forward to at least once in their lifetime! YouTube is all set to host the live streaming of a 'virtual graduation ceremony' for the class of 2020 who were deprived of the joy due to the coronavirus pandemic which has restricted large gatherings around the world. The video platform announced the event and shared an invitation with the 'Dear Class of 2020' through their official Twitter handle on Tuesday giving them a glimpse of the mega-event planned by them to celebrate the young graduates across the globe.

The event’s festival-style lineup combines traditional commencement-day themes and keynotes with live entertainment. The live stream is expected to be a stellar affair with some power-packed performances by more than a dozen artists including BTS, Camila Cabello, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys and many others popular among the youth of the generation.

The event will be headlined by the former US President Barrack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama, who will address and inspire the graduates through a commencement speech along with Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai, human rights activist Malala Yousafzai, Korean pop band BTS, Beyonce and others. Michelle Obama’s Reach Higher initiative, aimed at inspiring kids to continue their educational careers beyond high school, will reportedly kick off the broadcast with a full hour of programming. The entire programme is expected to be a multi-hour session with all the speakers and performers addressing their audience from the comforts of their homes.

Have a look at YouTube's tweet:

#DearClassOf2020 You’ve worked so hard for this moment and even more people want to celebrate you. Join us in a Graduate #WithMe livestream event just for you. June 6th 👉 https://t.co/U4xzliH3Xi pic.twitter.com/se0pCOpXWt — YouTube (@YouTube) May 19, 2020

The graduation commencement ceremony is expected to begin at 3 PM EST or 12 PM PST on Saturday, June 6 on the YouTube Originals channel. Students have also been given the opportunity to participate by sending their videos of teacher shout-outs and their own celebrations while at home. Some of the inspiring videos sent by the students will be highlighted by Youtube in the meantime. As per reports, students can participate in the event by uploading their videos via YouTube's 'Dear Class of 2020' website here.

