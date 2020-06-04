Barack Obama Says It Is Time To Bring 'real Change'; Tells Youth 'your Lives Matter'

Former US President Barack Obama in a town hall said that the talent and the sophistication displayed by the young people across America made him feel optimistic about the country's future. He said that the youth should feel hopeful since they have the power and help needed to make things better.

READ: George Floyd's Daughter Saying 'Daddy Changed The World' Leaves Netizens Emotional

Obama addresses protests and talks about future of the movement

"I want to speak directly to the young men and women of color in this country who have witnessed too much violence and too much death…



I want you to know that you matter. I want you to know that your lives matter. That your dreams matter." —@BarackObama — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) June 3, 2020

In a 'My Brother’s Keeper' event organised by the Obama Foundation on Wednesday, he said, "I know enough about that history to say: There is something different here. You look at those protest and that was a far more representative cross-section of America out on the streets, peacefully protesting, who felt moved to do something because of the injustices that they have seen. That didn't exist back in the 1960s, that kind of broad collation."

Obama rejected any claims regarding the movement just being 'internet chatter' and said, "This is not an either-or. This is a both, and to bring about real change. We both have to highlight a problem and make people in power uncomfortable, but we also have to translate that into practical solutions and laws that could be implemented and monitored and make sure we’re following up on.”

READ: US: Trump Denies Tear Gas Use Despite Evidence

Obama called for turning the protests over Floyd’s death into policy change to ensure safer policing and increased trust between communities and law enforcement. He urged “every mayor in the country to review your use of police forces” with their communities and “commit to report on planned reforms” before prioritizing their implementation.

“We’re in a political season, but our country is also at an inflection point,” said Valerie Jarrett, a longtime friend and adviser to Obama. “President Obama is not going to shy away from that dialogue simply because he’s not in office anymore.”

READ: George Floyd Protests: Amsterdam Witnesses Extraordinary Turnout, Watch Video

George Floyd's death

Obama's conference comes at the back of severe protests across all fifty states in USA following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died whilst being restrained by police. The police officer, Derek Chauvin, forced his knee on to Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes near the tyre of the squad car in Minneapolis. A video that surfaced online later showed that Floyd was pleading with the officer to release him and could be heard saying that he "couldn't breathe" several times before succumbing.

READ: Republicans Pick Side As US Senate Blocks Resolution Condemning Trump's Tear-gas Photo Op